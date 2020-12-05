The first two brothers to go top 5 in the NBA draft pick
For the first time ever, two brothers in the National Basketball Association history were top five picks in the NBA draft. The first brother is already a well-known player, coming from Anaheim, Lonzo Ball, who was selected with the second overall pick in 2017 by the Los Angeles Lakers. This year his younger brother was picked third overall for the Charlotte Hornets, LaMelo Ball.
Coming from Chino Hills, LaMelo already has experience playing professional basketball and becoming the youngest American ever to sign a professional basketball contract with BC Prienai of the Lithuanian Basketball League. In 2017 he became the youngest athlete to have a signature shoe called the Melo Ball 1, releasing on the family’s brand, Big Baller Brand.
Although he did not shine too much in his first professional season as a pro, he did when he signed for the Australian-based team the Illawarra Hawks, now known as The Hawks. Starting 12 matches out of 12 played, he gained lots of experience playing with adults as an 18-year-old. LaMelo grew about 5 inches taller than his older brother at 6 feet, 7 inches tall.
At the end of the season with the Illawarra Hawks, Ball averaged 17 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists per game and shot 37.7 percent from the field. He also won the NBL (National Basketball League) Rookie of the Year award. After the season, he parted ways and decided to prepare himself for the 2020 NBA draft.
There was a lot of buzz circulating LaMelo, mostly due to his older brother already playing in the NBA and his father, former professional football player LaVar Ball marketing his sons.
On Nov. 18, LaMelo was officially selected with the third overall pick by Michael Jordan’s team, the Charlotte Hornets. Also, in early August he signed a multi-million dollar deal with the athletic brand Puma. Catch LaMelo Ball make his pre debut when the NBA season starts on Dec.12.