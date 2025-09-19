The Emmys: Who won at the most watched ceremony
The 77th annual Emmys ceremony took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night highlighting the most highly recognized television shows of 2025. With different categories and many wins, it is safe to say that the night was filled with many memorable moments and wins.
This year’s Emmys ceremony was the most watched since 2021 with 7.4 million views, according to CBS. Views increased to 76% and it was the most watched ceremony in Emmy history. The ceremony aired on ABC last year with 6.9 million views, but this year CBS beat that record.
Multiple series were nominated in different categories and shows took more wins than expected. Other highly recognized series left viewers shocked when they won zero awards.
“The Studio” was the lead of the night with 13 total wins including the best comedy series award. Seth Rogen took home four Emmy awards for directing and producing as well as acting and writing the comedy series. The series surpassed the wins of other comedy series in the past such as Abbott Elementary and The Bear, taking the most wins of the night.
“Adolescence” was the runner-up as they won eight awards in the limited series category. Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper, Erin Doherty, and Jack Thorne are all of which won awards for the series. Additionally, Owen Copper, 15, became the youngest male nominee to win the best supporting actor award in Emmy history.
“The Penguin” star Cristin Miloti scored the win for best lead actress in a limited series and it was the only win for the series that night. “The Pitt” picked up the win for best drama series and Noah Wyle won the award for best actor in the drama category. Katherine LaNassa won the best supporting actress award in a drama and the show won five emmys in total.
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” picked up an award for outstanding talk series. Colbert joked and asked if “anyone is hiring” due to having his show cancelled and is estimated to come to an end next year in Jan. 2026.
“The Bear” got zero wins this year making it the first time it did not receive an award. The series has dominated other comedy series in the past with multiple wins but this year ran differently for them. Other highly-acclaimed shows like “The White Lotus” and “The Diplomat” did not win a single award, leaving fans and viewers shocked and disappointed as they hoped their favorite shows would win.
This year’s Emmy ceremony was hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, who promised to donate money to the Boys and Girls Club if winners kept their speech within their given time. If an individual went over their time limit, he deducted $100,000 for every second their speech ran long. At the end of the ceremony, Bargatze added the amount and pledged to donate $350,000 to the organization.
