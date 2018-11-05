Fall Movies
November 1
Never Heard
Genre: Faith, Drama
Rating: PG-13
Aaron Davis (David Banner) is accused of murder and incarcerated for a crime he swears that he did not commit. His son Jalen (Romeo Miller) is forced to grow up on the streets of Los Angeles without the guidance of a father and primarily raised by his mother Shala (Robin Givens) and Grandmother Camilla (Karen Abercrombie). Jalen finds himself in hot water with his girlfriend Paris (Karrueche Tran) when they realize his life is at risk after his friend Diggy (Dijon Talton) decides to partner with one of the biggest drug dealers in the city leaving a large debt to be recouped. Everything seems to turn around when Aaron is reminded to put his faith in God first and use the power of prayer to help solve his problems. Will Aaron find a way to prove his innocence and save his son’s life before it is too late?
IMDb: 8.4/10
Unlovable
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Rating: NR
After a suicide attempt, sex and love addict Joy (Charlene deGuzman) attends a 12-step meeting and gains a sponsor. Whilst initially struggling to remain clean for 30 days, she meets a socially inept musician named Jim (John Hawkes), and together they discover the beauty of platonic friendship, music, and self-expression.
Rotten Tomatoes: 86%
November 2
Time Trap
Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Rating: NR
A group of students venture into the deep caves of remote Texas to locate a favorite archaeology professor who inexplicably has gone missing while searching for the Fountain of Youth. In the course of their pursuit, the group unwittingly rappels into a break in the space-time continuum, where time passes much slower than on the surface. With no hope for rescue, they descend further into the cave and uncover the most coveted urban legend in history and find themselves in the crossfire for its control.
Bohemian Rhapsody
Genre: Biography, Music, Drama
Rating: PG-13
Singer Freddie Mercury, guitarist Brian May, drummer Roger Taylor, and bass guitarist John Deacon take the music world by storm when they form the rock ‘n’ roll band Queen in 1970. Surrounded by darker influences, Mercury decides to leave Queen years later to pursue a solo career. Diagnosed with AIDS in the 1980s, the flamboyant frontman reunites with the group for the benefit concert Live Aid – leading the band in one of the greatest performances in rock history.
Rotten Tomatoes: 60%
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Genre: Fantasy, Family
Rating: PG
All Clara (Mackenzie Foy) wants is a key – a one-of-a-kind key that will unlock a box that holds a priceless gift from her late mother. A golden thread, presented to her at godfather Drosselmeyer’s (Morgan Freeman) annual holiday party, leads her to the coveted key – which promptly disappears into a strange and mysterious parallel world. It’s there that Clara encounters a soldier named Phillip (Jayden Fowora-Knight), a gang of mice and the regents who preside over three Realms: Land of Snowflakes, Land of Flowers and Land of Sweets. Clara and Phillip must brave the ominous Fourth Realm, home to the tyrant Mother Ginger (Helen Mirren), to retrieve Clara’s key and hopefully return harmony to the unstable world.
Rotten Tomatoes: 35%
Boy Erased
Genre: LGBT, Coming-of-Age, Drama
Rating: R
The film will tell the story of Jared (Hedges), the son of a Baptist pastor in a small American town, who is outed to his parents (Kidman, Crowe) at age 19. Jared is quickly pressured into attending a gay conversion therapy program – or else be shunned by his family, friends, and church. It is within the program that Jared comes into conflict with its head therapist (Edgerton).
Rotten Tomatoes: 85%
Possum
Genre: Drama, Horror, Thriller
Rating: NR
Rotten Tomatoes: 88%
Bodied
Genre: Comedy
Rating: R
A progressive graduate student finds success and sparks outrage when his interest in battle rap as a thesis subject becomes a competitive obsession.
Rotten Tomatoes: 88%
Nobody’s Fool
Genre: Comedy
Rating: R
Trying to get back on her feet, wild child Tanya (Tiffany Haddish) looks to her buttoned-up, by the book sister Danica (Tika Sumpter) to help her get back on track. As these polar opposites collide -with hilarious and sometimes disastrous results -Tanya discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life – including her mysterious boyfriend -may not be what it seems.
Rotten Tomatoes: 25%
Suspiria
Genre: Fantasy, Horror, Mystery
Rating: R
A darkness swirls at the center of a world-renowned dance company, one that will engulf the artistic director, an ambitious young dancer, and a grieving psychotherapist. Some will succumb to the nightmare. Others will finally wake up.
IMDb: 7.2/10
A Private War
Genre: Biography, Drama
Rating: NR
In a world where journalism is under attack, Marie Colvin (Academy Award nominee Rosamund Pike) is one of the most celebrated war correspondents of our time. Colvin is an utterly fearless and rebellious spirit, driven to the front lines of conflicts across the globe to give voice to the voiceless, while constantly testing the limits between bravery and bravado. After being hit by a grenade in Sri Lanka, she wears a distinctive eye patch and is still as comfortable sipping martinis with London’s elite as she is confronting dictators. Colvin sacrifices loving relationships, and over time, her personal life starts to unravel as the trauma she’s witnessed takes its toll. Yet, her mission to show the true cost of war leads her – along with renowned war photographer Paul Conroy (Jamie Dornan) – to embark on the most dangerous assignment of their lives in the besieged Syrian city of Homs.
Rotten Tomatoes: 88%
Rampant
Genre: NR
Rating: Zombies, Action, Thriller
A darkness looms over ancient Korea: murderous creatures known as Night Demons have overrun the country. Returning from a long imprisonment abroad, Prince Ganglim discovers that it will take the strength of his entire kingdom to stop the bloody rampage spreading across the nation.
Rotten Tomatoes: 63%
They’ll Love me when I’m Dead
(Netflix Release)
Genre:
Rating:
A story of legendary director Orson Welles during the final 15 years of his life, when he struggled to make a Hollywood comeback with one last radical gamble. It’s the untold chapter of one of the greatest careers in film history.
Rotten Tomatoes: 88%
Monster Party
Genre:
Rating:
The story follows three thieves who plan a daring heist posing as waiters at a fancy Malibu mansion dinner party in hopes of paying off an urgent debt. When their plan goes horribly wrong, the trio realizes the dinner guests are not as innocent as they seem and their simple cash grab becomes a violent and desperate battle to get out of the house alive.
Rotten Tomatoes: 82%
Prospect
Genre: R
Rating: Sci-Fi
A teenage girl and her father travel to a remote, toxic planet on the hunt for riches. In their pursuit, they must contend with its treacherous inhabitants to survive and escape the savage world.
Rotten Tomatoes: 79%
The Other Side of the Wind
(Netflix Release)
Genre: Drama, Satire
Rating: NR
Tells the story of famed filmmaker J.J. “Jake” Hannaford (Huston), who returns to Hollywood after years in self-exile in Europe with plans to complete work on his own innovative comeback movie.
Rotten Tomatoes: 80%
The Holiday Calendar
(Netflix Release)
Genre: Holiday
Rating: NR
A struggling but talented photographer inherits an antique holiday advent calendar, the contents of which seem to predict the future. Will this magical calendar lead her to love this holiday season?
Maria By Callas
Genre:
Rating: NR
A documentary on the life and work of Greek-American opera singer.
Rotten Tomatoes: 96%
Searching for Ingmar Bergman
Genre:
Rating: Documentary
This documentary presents key components of Ingmar Bergman’s legacy, as it retraces themes that recurred in his life and art and takes us to the places that were central to Bergman’s creative achievements.
Rotten Tomatoes: 94%
Number 37 (Nommer 37)
Genre: Drama, Mystery, Suspense
Rating: NR
Number 37 tells the story of Randal, a low-level criminal recently crippled by an injury sustained in an illicit deal gone wrong. Wheelchair-bound and cooped up in his apartment in a rough Cape Town neighborhood, with no one to support him except his devoted girlfriend Pam, Randal is heavily indebted to his former gangmate and sociopathic loan-shark, Emmie. With no way of paying the money back, he despairs for himself and Pam as Emmie violently demonstrates what will happen if Randal doesn’t settle his debt before the end of the week.
Rotten Tomatoes: 100%
The Grief of Others
Genre: Drama
Rating: NR
The story is based on the novel by Leah Hager Cohen in which a couple’s baby dies 57 hours after his birth and the parents try to return to their previous lives and struggle to regain a semblance of normalcy for themselves and their two children.
Rotten Tomatoes: 100%
Welcome to Mercy
Genre: Mystery, Suspense
Rating: NR
A young woman struggles against the unholy forces that possess her in this terrifying occult thriller. After being stricken with stigmata, single mother Madaline (Kristen Ruhlin) is sent to a remote convent where nothing is what it seems and her friend August (Lily Newmark) is seemingly the only person she can trust. Together, they must confront the demons inside Madaline before she becomes the Antichrist.
Rotten Tomatoes: 60%
Daughter of the Sexual Revolution: The Untold Story of the Dallas Cowboys
Genre: Documentary
Rating: NR
The behind-the-scenes story of how the original Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders became a controversial pop culture phenomenon at the height of the Sexual Revolution.
Rotten Tomatoes: 83%
Infinite Football
Genre: Documentary
Rating: NR
After fracturing his fibula in a 1987 game, former Romanian soccer star and current bureaucrat Laurențiu Ginghină now dreams of radically revising his beloved sport’s rules to reduce injuries and, in turn, revolutionize it.
Rotten Tomatoes: 100%
In Search of Greatness
Genre: Documentary
Rating: PG-13
A documentary revealing the true nature and nurture of the greatest athletes of all time. The film explores everything from upbringing, coaching, and genetics to creativity, psychology, and philosophy. Featuring original interviews with iconic athletes Wayne Gretzky, Pelé, and Jerry Rice, as well as renowned thought leaders Sir Ken Robinson and David Epstein, IN SEARCH OF GREATNESS resonates beyond the world of sport to realms of self-expression, attitude, and human nature.
Rotten Tomatoes: 92%
Distant Constellation
Genre: Documentary
Rating: NR
Distant Constellation introduces us to the colorful residents of a Turkish retirement home, a community made up of pranksters, historians, artists and would-be Casanovas.
Rotten Tomatoes: 83%
November 6
The Front-Runner
Genre: Drama
Rating: R
American Senator Gary Hart’s presidential campaign in 1988 is derailed when he’s caught in a scandalous love affair.
Hugh Jackman stars as the charismatic politician Gary Hart in the new thrilling drama The Front Runner. The film follows the rise and fall of Senator Hart, who captured the imagination of young voters and was considered the overwhelming front runner for the 1988 Democratic presidential nomination when his campaign was sidelined by the story of an extramarital relationship with Donna Rice. As tabloid journalism and political journalism merged for the first time, Senator Hart was forced to drop out of the race – events that left a profound and lasting impact on American politics and the world stage.
Rotten Tomatoes: 69%
Bel Canto
Genre: Mystery, Suspense
Rating: NR
A world-renowned opera singer becomes trapped in a hostage situation when she’s invited to perform for a wealthy industrialist in South America.
Rotten Tomatoes: 61%
November 7
Narcissister Organ Player
Genre: Documentary
Rating: NR
American performance artist Narcissister takes a smart, sassy, spectacle-rich approach to exploring the kinds of sexual fetishism that notoriously fix racial and gender stereotypes. She combines unabashed eroticism, humor, and poignancy to stretch viewers’ sensibilities and achieve surprising psychic effects. Narcissister Organ Player is a hybrid personal documentary/performance film that is a vibrant portrait of a family, a radical artistic practice, and an exploration of how ancestral data is stored in our bodies, impacting the lives we lead.
IMDb: 5.8/10
November 9
The Grinch
Genre: Fantasy, Remake, Family, Animation, Holiday
Rating: NR
Benedict Cumberbatch lends his voice to the infamous Grinch, who lives a solitary life inside a cave on Mt. Crumpet with only his loyal dog, Max, for company. With a strong hatred for Christmas, the Grinch plots to ruin the holiday for the village of Whoville.
Rotten Tomatoes: 66%
The Girl in the Spider’s Web
Genre: Documentary
Rating: NR
Young computer hacker Lisbeth Salander and journalist Mikael Blomkvist find themselves caught in a web of spies, cybercriminals and corrupt government officials.
Rotten Tomatoes: 58%
Outlaw King
(Netflix Release)
Genre: Fantasy, Remake, Family, Animation, Holiday
Rating: NR
A true David v Goliath story of how the great 14th Century Scottish ‘Outlaw King’ Robert The Bruce used cunning and bravery to defeat and repel the much larger and better equipped occupying English army.
Rotten Tomatoes: 56%
Overlord
Genre: Action, Adventure, Horror, Mystery, Suspense
Rating: R
On the eve of D-Day, a group of American paratroopers are dropped behind enemy lines to carry out a mission crucial to the invasion’s success. But as they approach their target, they begin to realize there is more going on in this Nazi-occupied village than a simple military operation.
Rotten Tomatoes: 89%
River Runs Red
Genre: Action, Adventure, Mystery, Suspense
Rating: NR
When the son of a successful judge (Taye Diggs) is killed by two police officers (Luke Hemsworth/Gianni Capaldi) and the system sets them free, a hardened veteran detective (John Cusack) finds some incriminating files on the officers and the judge teams up with another mourning father (George Lopez) to take the law into his own hands.
IMDb: 8/10
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
(Netflix Release)
Genre: Drama, Western
Rating: R
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs is a six-part Western anthology film, a series of tales about the American frontier told through the unique and incomparable voice of Joel and Ethan Coen. Each chapter tells a distinct story about the American West.
Rotten Tomatoes: 94%
The Divide
Genre: Drama, Western
Rating: NR
Set in drought-plagued Northern California in 1976, The Divide chronicles the story of Sam Kincaid (King), an aging rancher with a failing memory, his estranged and independent-minded daughter, Sarah, and Luke, a young ranch hand who finds himself in the midst of a family in crisis. Internal struggles, the realities of an unforgiving landscape, and the need to reconcile a long-ago tragedy collide to create the backdrop for this classic American Western.
The New Romantic
Genre: Comedy, Romance
Rating: NR
Frustrated with the lack of chivalrous guys her own age, a college senior gives up on dating for love to date an older man in exchange for gifts instead.
Rotten Tomatoes: 69%
Here and Now
Genre: Drama
Rating:
R
Vivienne (Sarah Jessica Parker), is an established singer/songwriter with a successful music career. On the eve of a major performance, Vivienne receives some life-altering news that causes her to reevaluate her priorities. As she crisscrosses the busy streets of New York City, she tries to balance her upcoming music tour, family, and friends. With the support of her overbearing mother, Jeanne (Jacqueline Bisset), her long-time manager, Ben (Common), and her ex-husband, Nick (Simon Baker), Vivienne strives to make peace with the decisions and sacrifices she’s made along the way.
Lez Bomb
Genre: Comedy, Drama
Rating: NR
A holiday comedy about a woman (Jenna Laurenzo) who comes home with life changing news. As it turns out, there is no good time to drop the Lez Bomb.
Time Freak
Genre: Comedy, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Romance
Rating: PG-13
If you could turn back time…could you win back the love of your life? That’s the problem puzzling Stillman (Asa Butterfield), a physics genius recently dumped by his stunning girlfriend Debbie (Sophie Turner). So after creating a timeline of their romance and a machine to rewind the past, he grabs his wingman, Evan (Skyler Gisondo), and sets off to right every wrong he made with Debbie.
IMDb: 8.2/10
The Delinquent Season
Genre: Drama
Rating: NR
Two couples (played by Andrew Scott, Cillian Murphy, Eva Birthistle and Catherine Walker) appear to live in marital bliss until cracks begin to appear in both seemingly steady marriages. The film asks the question ‘How well do any of us really know each other’ and explores the ideas of love, lust, and family relationships.
Rotten Tomatoes: 67%
Peterloo
Genre: Drama, Historical
Rating: NR
Chronicles the 1819 massacre by British government forces at a peaceful pro-democracy rally. Some 700 working people were injured and 18 killed during the incident in Manchester.
IMDb: 6.5/10
Postcards from London
Genre: Drama, Romance
Rating: NR
Beautiful Essex boy Jim (British rising star Harris Dickinson) who, having traveled from the suburbs, finds himself in Soho searching for fame, fortune and cultural stimulation. Down on his luck, he meets with a gang of unusual high class male escorts — The Raconteurs — who specialize in post-coital conversation. What follows is Jim’s comic descent from unsuccessful escort, to artist’s muse and art authenticator — a journey complicated by a rare psychosomatic condition called ‘Stendhal Syndrome’. Rendering him painfully oversensitive to art, the condition threatens to bring about is downfall whilst opening him up to new opportunities — but is Jim willing to grab them?
Rotten Tomatoes: 60%
Chef Flynn
Genre: Documentary
Rating: NR
While many of his peers were still playing with toy cars, Flynn McGarry was creating remarkable gastronomic delights at his home in Studio City, California. Enjoying unwavering support from his mother Meg, an artist who documented every step of his distinctive journey, he devoted himself entirely to his creative passion. Flynn loved to prepare elaborate dinners for friends and family and soon became known as the “Teen Chef,” establishing his own supper club at age 12 and being featured in a New York Times Magazine cover story at age 15. Before he was 16, he had staged in top restaurants in Los Angeles, New York, and Europe. But critics soon emerged who challenged Flynn’s rapid ascent in the culinary world, threatening to distract him from his dream.
Rotten Tomatoes: 88%
El Angel
Genre: Drama
Rating: NR
Buenos Aires, 1971. Carlitos is a seventeen-year-old youth. As a young boy, he coveted other people’s things, but it wasn’t until his early adolescence that his true calling — to be a thief — manifested itself. When he meets Ramon at his new school, Carlitos is immediately drawn to him. Together they will embark on a journey of discoveries, love and crime.
Rotten Tomatoes: 82%
The Long Dumb Road
Genre: Comedy
Rating: R
The Long Dumb Road tells the story of two very different men (Tony Revolori and Jason Mantzoukas), at personal crossroads who meet serendipitously and take an unpredictable journey through the American Southwest. At once comedic and honest, the film explores how differences in class, race, age, and life experience divide us, and how they can ultimately bring us together.
Rotten Tomatoes: 67%
November 15
Jinn
Genre: Drama
Rating: NR
Summer is a carefree 17-year-old whose world gets turned upside down when her mother, a popular meteorologist, abruptly decides to convert to Islam.
Rotten Tomatoes: 93%
Burn the Stage: The movie
Genre: Documentary
Rating: NR
A documentary following the worldwide famous music group BTS, as they tour the world and share their experience along with their beloved band friends and fans.
IMDb: 9.2/10
November 16
Fantastic Beasts: Crimes of Grindelwald
Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy
Rating: PG-13
In an effort to thwart Grindelwald’s plans of raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings, Albus Dumbledore enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead. Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.
Rotten Tomatoes: 39%
Widows
Genre: Drama, Mystery
Rating: R
A police shootout leaves four thieves dead during an explosive armed robbery attempt in Chicago. Their widows – Veronica, Linda, Alice and Belle – have nothing in common except a debt left behind by their spouses’ criminal activities. Hoping to forge a future on their own terms, Veronica joins forces with the other three women to pull off a heist that her husband was planning.
Rotten Tomatoes: 91%
Welcome Home
Genre: Drama, Mystery
Rating: R
A couple’s attempt at reconciling their relationship at a rental house in Italy is interrupted by the owner’s evil plans.
Rotten Tomatoes: 17%
Instant Family
Genre: Comedy
Rating: PG-13
When Pete and Ellie decide to start a family, they stumble into the world of foster care adoption. They hope to take in one small child, but when they meet three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl, they find themselves speeding from zero to three kids overnight. Now, Pete and Ellie must try to learn the ropes of instant parenthood in the hope of becoming a family.
Rotten Tomatoes: 81%
At Eternity’s Gate
Genre: Drama
Rating: R
Famed but tormented artist Vincent van Gogh spends his final years in Arles, France, painting masterworks of the natural world that surrounds him.
Rotten Tomatoes: 79%
Team Khan
Genre: Sport, Documentary
Rating: NR
Follow British boxer, Amir Khan, over a two-year period, as he prepares to fight the undefeated, Floyd Mayweather Jr.
IMDb: 6/10
Mobile Homes
Genre: Drama
Rating: NR
A young mother drifts from one motel to the next with her dangerously intoxicating boyfriend and her 8-year-old son. When a crisis tears them apart, the mother finds a mobile home community that provides the possibility of a better life.
Rotten Tomatoes: 58%
Speed Kills
Genre: Drama, Thriller
Rating: R
A wealthy speedboat racer leads a double life that gets him into trouble with the law and drug lords.
Rotten Tomatoes: 9%
The Clovehitch Killer
Genre: Thriller, Horror
Rating: NR
After Tyler finds a cache of disturbing images in his father’s possession, he begins to suspect that the man he trusts most in the world may be responsible for a series of unsolved murders.
Rotten Tomatoes: 81%
The Princess Switch
(Netflix release)
Genre: Romance
Rating: NR
One week before Christmas, a duchess switches places with an ordinary woman from Chicago, who looks exactly like her, and they each fall in love with each other’s beaus.
Rotten Tomatoes: 100%
The Last Race
Genre: Sport, Documentary
Rating: NR
A small-town stock car track and the drivers that call it home struggle to hold on to an American racing tradition.
Rotten Tomatoes: 92%
Girl
(Netflix release)
Genre: International, Drama
Rating: NR
Lara is a 15-year-old girl, born in the body of a boy, who dreams of becoming a ballerina.
Rotten Tomatoes: 95%
Jonathan
Genre: Drama, Fantasy
Rating: NR
Jonathan is an early riser who works at an architecture firm. John is a night owl and a bit of a mess. The only problem is that they inhabit the same body, which works through careful planning – until things start to fall apart.
Rotten Tomatoes: 68%
November 21
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Genre: Comedy, Kids & Family, Fantasy
Rating: PG
Six years after the events of “Wreck-It Ralph,” Ralph and Vanellope, now friends, discover a wi-fi router in their arcade, leading them into a new adventure.
Rotten Tomatoes: 86%
Creed II
Genre: Drama, Sport
Rating: pG-13
Under the tutelage of Rocky Balboa, light heavyweight contender Adonis Creed faces off against Viktor Drago, son of Ivan Drago.
Rotten Tomatoes: 81%
Robin Hood
Genre: Action, Thriller
Rating:PG-13
Robin of Loxley (Taron Egerton) a war-hardened Crusader and his Moorish commander (Jamie Foxx) mount an audacious revolt against the corrupt English crown in a thrilling action-adventure packed with gritty battlefield exploits, mind-blowing fight choreography, and a timeless romance.
Rotten Tomatoes: 14%
Green Book
Genre: Drama
Rating: PG-13
When Tony Lip (Mortensen), a bouncer from an Italian-American neighborhood in the Bronx, is hired to drive Dr. Don Shirley (Ali), a world-class Black pianist, on a concert tour from Manhattan to the Deep South, they must rely on “The Green Book” to guide them to the few establishments that were then safe for African-Americans. Confronted with racism, danger-as well as unexpected humanity and humor-they are forced to set aside differences to survive and thrive on the journey of a lifetime.
Rotten Tomatoes: 82%
The World Before Your Feet
Genre: Documentary
Rating: NR
