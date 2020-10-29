Adam Sandler’s “Hubie Halloween” Flop or not?
It has been years since Adam Sandler has starred in a movie of his own, so when “Hubie Halloween” aired on Netflix, it quickly became one of the top 10 movies to watch on Netflix. However, there has been a diverse amount of opinions about whether or not the movie is a flop.
“Hubie Halloween” has been in the top 10 movies to watch on Netflix for about a week straight now, which must mean it’s worth watching.
The comedy film is based in Salem, Massachusetts, where Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) is the “official volunteer Halloween helper.” Every Halloween he sets off on his bike to ensure the safety of all the children in his town, but something is off this Halloween as all the people he encounters are starting to disappear into the wicked night.
Throughout the movie, there is this theme of Hubie is being bullied by many of his peers and the children. He’s bullied because he still lives with his mom and has a childish persona, even though he is a grown man.
However, the people that bully him are the people that start to disappear throughout the film. Coincidence…or not?
The irony of this film is that even though he sets off to ensure the safety of others on one of the “scariest” nights of the year, he is easily frightened by almost everything. This adds a bit of comedy to the film because the person who’s supposed to be a protector has his fears set off by the littlest of things.
He wins the hearts of the viewers with his eccentric and comical ways when he gets scared and being courageous in facing his fears to save the town, although when he does get scared it’s quite hilarious.
Even with all the negativity being thrown his way, Hubie keeps a high spirit and continues to spread positivity throughout the film. There are life lessons that one can learn from watching this film. He deals with many bullies and has negativity constantly being thrown his way, yet he prevails and makes the best of everything.
If you haven’t watched the horror-comedy yet, be sure to check out “Hubie Halloween” on Netflix, and keep it trending in the top 10 as the film truly deserves it.