A December evening at the Dana Point Harbor lights
The Holiday Lights at Dana Point Harbor is a great way to spend a December evening in south Orange County. There are plenty of photo opportunities to visit and take advantage of with friends, family, and partners.
During the tail end of November and all of the month of December, the harbor is lined with blue, green and red lights to celebrate the holidays. This annual event is most known for the “Merry Kiss Me” sign where many visitors like to take photos with their significant other.
“My favorite photo op here is probably the ‘Merry Kiss Me’ sign, but the tree at the front is also great,” says John from Laguna Hills.
Not only is there the “Merry Kiss Me” sign, but before entering the harbor, visitors are greeted with a massive blue whale made of vibrant blue lights that you could step inside the mouth of (pictured).
Many visitors who come to the Holiday Lights at Dana Point Harbor are either first-time visitors, who are in awe of the spectacular decorations or like Kim from Dana Point. It is an annual holiday tradition to come and see the lights.
“I come here every year. I live about half a mile from here so I actually come every night,” Kim says.
Especially after going through a year of separation due to COVID, many people are getting back into the swing of their old traditions and some are even making new ones. Visitors Liz and John from San Clemente are sharing their new holiday tradition as their first year as a married couple.
“My favorite holiday tradition is just hanging out with my wife next to the tree, just drinking and watching movies with our dog,” John says.
It was very refreshing to see so many friends and families gather together to see the lights again, after it being almost barren most nights last year during quarantine.
“I just like that right now it brings everyone together since we just had a year of a ton of separation,” Liz from San Clemente says.
After years of coming to the lights with friends, family and my boyfriend, I would definitely suggest that everyone who decides to visit the harbor during December to bring anyone and everyone. Although some prefer to simply come alone or with a select few people, the event is a great time no matter who you choose to share it with.
Heather and Byron from Lake Forest say, “We prefer to come here with family.”
Bundling up, grabbing a hot chocolate from Coffee Importers located directly next to the “Merry Kiss Me” sign and taking a stroll around the harbor is definitely the way to keep warm. Whether you come at 5:30 p.m., right after the lights turn on, or at 12 a.m. to avoid the crowd, the harbor can definitely get chilly so don’t forget a jacket.
“I think the best time of day to come here is probably around 6 pm before it gets too busy,” says Sheridan from Mission Viejo.
“This is the earliest I’ve come here; I usually come around midnight to avoid the crowd so I can get better photos,” Alex from Newport Beach says.
Most people would give this annual event a 10/10 rating simply due to the magnificent decor execution this year and every year. “Out of 10, I would rate the lights a 10+ this year!” says Greg from Laguna Niguel.
However, while some would suggest some changes such as, “adding more lights and decorations on the boats,” according to Jace from Huntington Beach, most nights the harbor has a large turnout.
Overall, visiting the Holiday Lights at Dana Point Harbor is a lovely, wholesome way to spend an evening in December with a loved one and to get some great holiday photos.
