REVIEW: Super Troopers 2 is everything we kind of sort of need but not really in 2018
A border dispute between the U.S. and Canada give the Super Trooper squad a reason to come back
Fittingly, “Super Troopers 2” came out on April 20 to cater to the only audience that can truly understand the raunchy and idiotic jokes that go along with its predecessor. After 17 years the sequel hit theaters in big thanks to the audience that consumes this trash fire comedy troupe of Broken Lizard by donating to a Kickstarter campaign to bring back outdated humor.
Before you enter the theater and that is one big if, honestly, turn off your brain and try to be 13 again for a movie that belongs to prepubescent boys that like to throw rocks onto the freeway. The jokes go along the lines of drugs to physical pain to a little bit of hi-jinks with a hint of mystery and romance to set up a film that belongs in the category of straight to cable TV nonsense. Nonetheless, this is what makes the movie enjoyable to sit through and that’s based on how stupid it is.
With the simple comparison of past comedies that are in your face with hit or miss jokes the immediate classic of the “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” is the first to come to mind. Meanwhile, constant focus on male genitalia either being kicked or seen is exactly what “Jackass” was all about which was released in the same period as the first installment of the “Super Trooper,” franchise. And the comedic approach for this film is 2001, not 2018.
After being fired because of the “Fred Savage Incident,” we find the former Vermont Highway Patrolmen Thorny, (Director Jay Chandrasekhar) who co-wrote with the rest of the group, Mac
(Steve Lemme), Foster (Paul Sooter), Rabbit (Erik Stolhanske) and least importantly Farva (Kevin Heffernan) working construction or being a lumberjack as their new profession.
Seemingly out of nowhere they are called by Captain O’Hagan (Brian Cox) to come to an unknown address in Canada. After they arrive, they are approached by Vermont Governor Jessman (Lynda Carter) to give them back their jobs in the attempt to simmer down Canadians in the small Quebec town soon to be annexed by the US. Which in all honesty shows the amount of thought that went into the screenwriting process, none.
After setting up shop in their new patrol base, we witness immediate pranks and the introduction of a trio of Canadian Mounties (played by Will Sasso, Hayes Macarthur and Tyler Labine) whom all make direct jokes about Americans using the metric system and the obesity running rampant in our country. The best part about the Mounties jokes is how overwhelmingly quiet the audience gets once anything United States related is mentioned. You even get to see the former “Halifax Explosion,” now mayor, Guy LeBlanc (Rob Lowe) get in on the Canadian stereotype throughout the movie and also the inside joke that can only be understood if the first “Super Troopers” has been seen.
Although you do have the option of just staying home and maybe watching Netflix instead but seeing “Super Troopers 2” is a must if you just need a break from life. You stop thinking for a little while and watch a comedy that was okay 20 years ago but after feeling like you might need a shower to forget the nonsense you just watched.