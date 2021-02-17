Netflix’s ‘Night Stalker’ docuseries deemed ‘too graphic’
On January 13, Netflix released a new 4-part docuseries called “Night Stalker: Hunt for a Serial Killer,” about serial killer Richard Ramirez and his murder rampage he committed in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Orange County areas. This was exciting news for people who have a niche fascination for stories about serial killers, especially the ones who committed the most heinous and shocking crimes. The docuseries received raving reviews from many viewers, and people talking about how it even shared undisclosed information not known to the public until now.But not everybody had the same reaction.
Netflix users were upset, disturbed and up in arms about the crime scene footage of rampages. Although the faces of the deceased are censored, and the documentary puts a warning before viewing.
During the showing of the crime scene photos, viewers only see bits and pieces. For example, a bloodied hand or arm of the victim of one of the crimes will be shown. Not to dismiss how evil and gory the crimes were, but the images could have been significantly more graphic.
On a lighter note, social media had a few things to say in response to Netflix viewers complaining about the documentary’s graphic images.
“It’s a serial killer documentary! If you don’t want details, watch ‘Dateline,” said many memes in response to “Viewers say Netflix went too far in graphic ‘Night Stalker’ series.”
The docuseries also shares new information that isn’t widely known to the public. Unless you know exactly where to look in the deep depths of classified archives, this shocking news is disturbing. Especially to residents of Orange County and specifically Mission Viejo, California.
A fact that most people haven’t known until-now, spoiler alert, is that Richard Ramirez committed his last crime in Mission Viejo before he was identified and arrested in Los Angeles, California. Ramirez knew that detectives found out his identity and that they were on high alert for him in Los Angeles County. He was notorious for committing crimes with no connection to his others, and for reasons unknown to this day, he decided he would strike in Mission Viejo.
In the late evening of Aug. 24, 1985, Ramirez climbed into the backyard of Bill Carns and Inez Ericksonmile and attacked them. Their house was located in Mission Viejo off of Via Zaragosa. Fortunately, Ramirez did not succeed at murdering the couple after they violently fought back against him, and he ran off, but not without getting noticed.
Carns’ next-door neighbor, 13-year-old James Romero III, was working on his bike in his family’s garage when Ramirez was seen running from the Carns’ property. He immediately called 911 and thanks to the quick thinking of Romero, he was able to identify Ramirez’s vehicle. A 1976 Toyota Corolla, which ultimately led to his arrest.
It is believed that Ramirez knew that the detectives and cops had some sort of lead on him, hence him coming south to south Orange County, but he did not know that they had already identified him. Not long after he struck the Carns’ residence, he drove back up to Los Angeles and he was greeted with the rude awakening of his name and face on the covers of newspapers.
Before Ramirez could comprehend what he was seeing, bystanders, recognized him on a bus and on the streets, cops were notified, and the chase to catch him had begun. Cops finally detained and arrested Ramirez after he ran three miles down Victoria street in Los Angeles.
It’s very disturbing that this happened in Saddleback College’s hometown and hopefully, this is the first and last horrific crime of this nature here in Mission Viejo.