Millie Bobby Browns’ playful portrayal of ‘Enola Holmes’
“Enola Holmes” is a mystery thriller that entices Millie Bobby Brown’s new fanbase’s progressive side while embodying the spirit of comedic relief. This film will be her second big break alongside her role as Eleven in “Stranger Things.” Throughout the film, Brown’s charming nature and playful portrayal of storytelling set the path for another iconic feminine character in the making.
The film brings the audience back to the Victorian era, between 1827 to 1901, in England and includes the women’s suffrage movement. This is one of the significant themes that drive the film as Enola’s story unfolds.
Enola, Sherlock (Henry Cavil) and Mycroft Holmes’ (Sam Claflin) teenage sister, goes on a daring adventure as she searches for her mother, Eudoria Holmes (Helena Bonham Carter), who has disappeared on Enola’s sixteenth birthday. As any Holmes ought to be, Enola is smart and head-strong insofar that her immense curiosity comes off as a charming quirk. Her brother, Mycroft, focuses on suppressing Enola’s budding independence, while Sherlock enables her inner detective.
Throughout the film, Enola goes undercover as she unravels the mystery of the disappearance of her mother. During her adventure towards London, the movie captures scenes of extraordinary places all through its countryside. Eventually, tying Enola to London, she uncovers the truth of her mother’s disappearance and discovers a new reformed generation.
There are a few themes within the film that Netflix viewers can relate to, such as female empowerment, gender roles and progressive reform. Enola’s newfound defiance helps her as she arrives at England’s capital and fights against past generations’ social norms.
The character’s rendition of a rich English accent amplifies the cultural dialect throughout the late 1800s, and the Victorian era is displayed intricately through their formal attire.
The Netflix Original is currently rated as the fifth Netflix top 10 movie and is directed by Harry Bradbeer. It breaks the fourth wall— where the actor acknowledges the audience— as Brown’s character engages with the audience throughout the film. Rotten Tomatoes’ review considers the movie as a “franchise in waiting,” praising the actress’s portrayal of Enola.
One would assume that there is a series right around the corner. Although there has yet to be any official news on the possibility. Fingers crossed that Brown can once again charm the hearts of Netflix viewers.
Brown also had the opportunity to produce the film with inspiration stemming from influence within her family. Her younger sister’s interest in the series of books written by Nancy Springer sparked an idea. With the help of her family’s company, PCM productions, a Netflix original was created.
This mystery thriller is charming and funny, as it highlights relevant social issues in society today. Reform for justice is a common theme amongst all genders and cultures. Brown has done a superb job in playfully portraying a young feminine character that embodies justice that will influence viewers of all ages.