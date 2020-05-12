Local Southern California artist, Inksap making big moves
Now based in Los Angeles, this artist has reached new heights as of late in his career
Brandon L., or Inksap, or The Artist known as Inksap. The pseudonym doesn’t only function as a stage name, but it helps to keep his identity secret. Inksap is a street artist and his methods have been likened to “guerilla art.”
Late in the night he travels around Los Angeles with his prints, glue and a painter’s pole to decorate fencing, buildings and electrical boxes with his mark.
Inksap grew up right here in sunny Southern Orange County. Attending Aliso Niguel for high school and even spending some time here at Saddleback, Brandon eventually moved onto Fullerton to complete his education.
Being born in the OC with a Vietnamese background the area and culture definitely influenced his art and his journey towards the artist he is today.
“I was in Orange County, surf guy, so like, ‘why are you making art? Like art’s not cool,’” he said, quoting the mindset of people around him. “So I was always like not into it. I was into it, but not really.”
That attitude has long been changed since the work he does today has given him a whole new mindset. He never dreamed that creating and sharing the work he finds so much joy in doing would bring him so many great opportunities in life.
Even his art has undergone somewhat of an evolution as well with the coronavirus sweeping the world. Masks can be found on the faces that grace his artwork, which started out as a symbol for the environmental change but now has become the emblem for the coronavirus epidemic.
“Ya know, I remember a few months ago when this whole thing started people were like, ‘Oh maybe your theory with masks would work,’” sad the artist. “Cause originally it was more for environmental initiative and environmental stuff.”
The environment has always been a source for inspiration for Inksap and his art. One of his projects that he created was his trash tacs. A trash tac is a small hand-made box, made from recycled cardboard, which he hangs in public. The box acts as a dispenser for an origami like glove, also made from recycled material like newspapers, so that if a person sees trash they can grab a glove, pick up the trash and throw it away.
An experience that Inksap will never forget is his chance encounter with the professional dancer and instructor Linda Lack.
“I consider it a crazy experience because by installing a poster on her studio, it lead me down a series of commissions, press, travel, and validation,” said Inksap.
If you would like to check out any more of Inksap’s work you can find him here @inksap_ on Instagram.