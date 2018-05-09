Liane Moriarty’s ‘The Husband’s Secret’ book review
Captivated by Liane Moriarty’s best seller novel and HBO series “Big Little Lies,” readers find themselves gravitating to similar mysterious components found in “The Husband’s Secret.” Introducing the lives of three women in Sydney, Australia, readers delve into the intertwinement of characters as the book progresses.
The Australian author delivers a compelling introduction to Cecilia Fitzpatrick, a loving mother of three daughters and owner of an accomplished Tupperware business. She potentially earns more than her husband and lives in an immaculately organized home. Her life appears to look like a model Stepford wife until she stumbles upon a letter from her husband to be opened upon his death. However, he’s still alive. It raises questions with the reader if she should open it, leave it or confront her beloved.
Moriarty’s page-turner entices readers to uncover the connections among the three women. She introduces Tess, a woman who gets betrayed by two people in her trusted circle. The third woman of the circle, Rachel, who spends her life mourning the loss of her daughter and strives to uncover the killer even after three decades. The author evokes compassion from the readers and empathizes with each woman’s way of grieving.
Cecilia confronts her husband, John-Paul, over the phone while he works away on a business trip. The suspense building up, propels page turning to find out what happens when he returns home to Sydney. Connections unfold at the heart of school where Cecilia’s daughters and Tess’ son all attend the same school. Rachel, employed as the school secretary suspects the Physical Education teacher, Connor, as the last person to see her daughter alive and perhaps, the killer.
“There are so many secrets about our lives we’ll never know…”
Unlike Big Little Lies where the truth unfolds at the ending, Moriarty lets readers in on the secret early on in the story. In the prologue, she illustrates how Pandora opened the box since no instructions advising her otherwise. However, once opened, like the secret, Pandora learned the capabilities once released.
As a result of a great deal of ethical questioning and the repercussions of a lie, a betrayal, a secret, Moriarty sparks readers to think deeply. She leaves the reader questioning how well do we reallyknow each other, our spouse or most importantly, ourselves?
The success of the popular thriller mysteries with spontaneous twists like Gone Girl and Girl on the Train, it’s no wonder Moriarty’s quick-witted writing style does it again when CBS films picked up this novel. Blake Lively stars as Celecia Fitzpatrick, and also serves as executive producer of the film coming out in the fall.