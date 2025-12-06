Is AI making people dumber? Why this technology is heavily damaging the human thinking process
It is near the end of 2025 and Artificial Intelligence keeps expanding. New AI services and apps are created daily, and people love to use them. Whether it is to generate a photo of your cat eating a hamburger, writing a short “to do” list, or completing tasks, AI always has an answer.
ChatGPT receives 5.4 billion views, making it #5 websites globally, according to explodingtopics.com. Other AI websites get over 1 million visits by people worldwide, showing how popular this new tool has become in all communities.
Though the tool is considered resourceful, there are many people who oppose it. Social media platforms are filled with people describing their experience with AI and express their frustration about the tool.
Today, I went around the Mission Viejo Mall and asked people their opinions on AI. As a result, most of the opinions opposed the technological tool.
“People are relying more heavily on AI now that it exists,” said Cal State Fullerton student Maya Hernandez. “People cannot even write a proper essay now because they always turn to AI.”
According to College Board, “the percentage of high school students who report using GenAI tools for schoolwork is growing, increasing from 79% to 84% between January and May 2025.”
The percentage of high school students using AI is large, considering that they still need to get through college. Not learning how to problem solve without the use of AI can lead to future struggle in college.
“Many people cannot solve their own problems on their own now,” said Saddleback College student Amareli Molina. “People are not using their heads to think anymore and it seems like critical thinking does not exist anymore.”
Many individuals rely on AI for the most basic tasks. There is no way no adult can write their grocery list on a piece of paper or on their notes app.
Scarily enough, there are some people that religiously rely on AI apps. Everyday, they open them on their phones and use it to ask absurd questions or ask for it to do something they can easily do.
“People use AI for the most basic tasks instead of learning how to do things on their own,” said UC Davis professor Eva Gomez. “They can just google search things that you don’t need AI for.”
It is notable that individuals use AI as if it were a real person they need to stay in touch with. Teachers become frustrated when assignments and work is done with AI.
“I teach at a high school and I’ve caught like 8 students using AI,” said San Clemente high school teacher Mark Lawrence. “It might not seem like a lot, but I hear other teachers complain about the use of it because it is becoming so normalized.”
People fear that AI will prevent young ones from learning how to complete tasks, such as completing their homework. Many think it poses danger since kids are becoming lazier and learning skills and educational success are both decreasing.
“That is a hard question, since AI is doing so much for a lot of industries,” said Chapman University student Rebeca Ortega. “It is helping STEM become a stronger field and makes it be held at a higher level, but AI reveals how dumb people can be. I don’t entirely hate it because I have seen it do good in certain aspects, but it shouldn’t be used for everything.”
AI has significantly changed the lives of many people, but the debate still remains. Some people hate it, others love it, and some simply do not care. Though it is helpful in certain fields, we are giving it too much power.
The more we use it, the more the future will praise it. Jobs can be lost and intelligence might be dead. It is certainly a scary topic, but only humans are capable of tolerating the tool and deciding if it is necessary to use it for every single matter of our lives.
It is in our hands if we decide to spread the use of the technology, but if we want more social and learning skills, we should limit the use of it.
