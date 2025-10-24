‘Good Fortune’ shines as a class-conscious ‘Freaky Friday’
Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut delivers laughs, tender portrayals of working-class Angelenos, and stunning imagery. However, Ansari’s performance leaves much to be desired.
In ‘Good Fortune,’ the lives of a struggling gig worker named Arj (Aziz Ansari) and a filthy rich venture capitalist (Seth Rogan) are switched by an endearing but incompetent angel (Keanu Reeves).
Amid the film’s demanding combination of comedy and societal critique, Ansari delivers a largely forgettable performance as Arj. Although Arj brings an occasional laugh, his character is frustratingly literal and incapable of expressing an interesting emotional range. Even his best jokes were remarkably predictable and tame.
While Ansari’s performance disappoints, the rest of the cast more than makes up for him.
Reeves, as a charming and hilariously earnest angel named Gabriel, steals the show. Gabriel’s love for “chicken nuggies,” chain-smoking and dancing make him one of the highlights of the film. The only flaw of Reeves’ character is his limited screen time.
Rogan provides a silly caricature of a venture capitalist, Jeff, who has more money than he knows what to do with. While Jeff isn’t too different from what an audience would expect from Rogan, he is still a dynamic and funny character.
Elena (Keke Palmer) has only a small role in the film, being the love interest of Arj. Still, Palmer gives life to the most memorable character in ‘Good Fortune.’
Elena breathes a refreshing optimism and humanity into the otherwise bleak comedy, providing some of the film’s funniest moments and bringing the audience close to tears with her struggles to unionize her workplace.
Similarly, the minor characters of Martha (Sandra Oh) and Felipe (Felipe Martinez) add life and unexpected laughs to the film.
Martha, Gabriel’s boss and an angel herself, only appears in the film for a few scenes. Amid her lessons to Gabriel about mentorship and materialism, she gives absurd commentary on Gabriel’s mistakes with a deadpan delivery.
Felipe, Gabriel’s boss when he works as a dishwasher in a run-down Korean buffet, gives heartwarming guidance to his chain-smoking employee. His earnestness and genuine concern for Gabriel’s ridiculous circumstance ground the movie’s lofty storyline.
Even though Martinez doesn’t have any other acting credits to his name, his performance is on par with his more established co-stars.
Despite Ansari’s awkward performance, the acting is incredibly strong in the film. The same is largely true for the screenplay, with the exception of an overreliance on Gabriel saying “chicken nuggies,” for an easy laugh.
Cinematography is not usually a highlight of a comedy like ‘Good Fortune.’ Yet, the cinematography of this film is remarkable and advances the theme of wealth inequality.
The cinematography assists in contrasting the wealth of Arj and Jeff early on in the film. Long shots of the panoramic views from Jeff’s Hollywood Hills mansion establish his separation from daily life in the city.
In contrast, a high-angle shot reveals Arj sleeping in his car parked outside a run-down liquor store in the center of a densely packed neighborhood, establishing his connection to the heart of the city.
Additionally, the cinematographer of the film was able to make a run-down motel, homeless encampments and the dirty streets of Hollywood beautiful. This was not necessary, but it supported the implicit optimism that the movie had towards LA and reducing the gross material inequality that characterizes the city today.
‘Good Fortune’ is ultimately an impressive movie. It emulates the premise of ‘Freaky Friday,’ provides commentary on inequality in LA and ends up being humorous.
With Ansari directing, writing, producing and starring in the film, much of the praise may end up going to him. However, the supporting cast behind Ansari deserves most, if not all, of the flowers the film receives.
