‘From Zero’ to hero
Linkin Park’s “From Zero” marks a bold and emotional new chapter for the band: their first full-length album since 2017, after the death of the lead singer, Chester Bennington. It introduces Emily Armstrong as co-lead vocalist alongside Linkin Park’s own Mike Shinoda, a combination that brings a fresh dynamic to the core of their iconic sound.
While “From Zero” doesn’t aim to replicate the past, it definitely draws from the band’s roots, attempting to resonate with current fans and draw in new ones.
The biggest shift for the band in this album is clearly the choice to select a lead female vocalist with a deeper voice, which is a stark contrast to the original Linkin Park singer, who has a higher tone. She has previous live performance experience from the band Dead Sara, but none to this caliber. Overall, her voice is full of immense power and has a very striking sound.
Notably, her voice in “Heavy Is the Crown” captures the aggressive metal essence with bold screams and dynamic instrumentation, reminiscent of Bennington’s most powerful moments such as in “Crawling.”
However, in other songs such as “Casualty,” Armstrong’s screams, while undeniably intense, lack the emotional depth and vulnerability that made Bennington’s delivery so unforgettable and irreplaceable. She sometimes seems to scream just to scream, not to release emotion.
Because of this, fans have been notably skeptical in the face of her replacing Benninhton, and it’s understandable. At times, her vocal aggression feels performative, aimed at recreating rather than channeling pain.
This critique is reminiscent of the opinions she was getting after her first performance as a part of her band, where she sang some of their most notable hits. As she only had other people’s work to go off of, there was hope that she’d add a new flair to the upcoming music, but that wasn’t necessarily the case.
Mike Shinoda’s contributions are a luckily grounding force throughout. His rap verses provide a familiar structure, balancing the chaos of Armstrong’s raw and unbridled power. On tracks like “Stained” and “IGYEIH,” Shinoda’s classic sound helps to elevate the emotional weight of the songs.
His presence is less prominent than in earlier records, but every contribution is impactful, which was necessary to reinforce the integrity of Linkin Park’s original sound.
The album’s strong new releases include tracks like “Heavy Is the Crown” and “Two Faced,” which feel like love letters to the explosive energy of songs like “Faint” and “One Step Closer” from their 2000 album “Hybrid Theory” and 2003 album “Meteora.”
Additionally, songs such as “Cut the Bridge” and “The Emptiness Machine,” which was the first single release from the album, overall carry the most stark similarities to expected entertainment value and quality of Linkin Park’s past releases.
Vocals aside, the instrumental elements of this album also reimages yet maintains the original flare of old Linkin Park. Their sound is bold yet consistent. With a mix of familiar faces such as lead guitarist Brad Delson, or new drummer Colin Brittain, there are seldom negative comments to be said about that aspect of this new album release.
Obviously, there are many important elements to the success of a band’s sound, but admittedly, vocals often make the biggest difference, especially when evaluating a band who has made such a massive shift in vocals as of late.
Despite its inconsistencies, From Zero successfully reimagines Linkin Park for a new era. Armstrong definitely isn’t a replacement for Bennington, nor should she be. Instead, she brings her own strengths, helping the band to evolve while staying true to their essence.
With that, the album isn’t perfect, and there is a long journey ahead to regain the same level of popularity and recognition. But, it’s a heartfelt effort to honor the past while stepping boldly into the future, which is a testament to the band’s resilience and reinvention.
