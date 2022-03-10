Formal or informal, doesn’t matter ’cause only The Habit matters
The Habit’s BBQ Bacon Charburger with Cheese is where the flavor is at
The Habit Burger Grill is an American fast casual restaurant chain that was founded on Nov. 15, 1969 in Santa Barbara, California. Being curious about its popularity, the hype around its famous charburgers is a type of burger that needs to be tried at least once, especially the BBQ Bacon Charburger with Cheese. While The Habit is more known for their charburgers, they also serve steak and chicken sandwiches along with various sides, such as fries and onion rings.
One nearby The Habit Burger Grill can be located at 27748 Crown Valley Pkwy., Mission Viejo. The restaurant is constantly busy with patrons and the lines at the register are usually long, but have a short wait. The Habit has exceptional service that is typically fast paced so customers aren’t waiting long for their food.
The servers have a customer”s first attitude and make sure the consumer’s needs are met. Once someone’s food is ordered at the register, the food is prepared in less than five minutes with no items missing. The food always comes out hot and ready and is served on a plastic tray with the burgers wrapped in paper and the fries with a napkin covering them to keep warm.
The servers work exceptionally well in a fast paced environment with customers constantly going in and out. Once someone leaves their table to discard their trash, busboys are there almost immediately to wipe down and clean the table for the next customer. The booths are always clean and the tables have no evidence of anyone eating there before.
The dining room is extremely clean and more wide open than most fast food restaurants. The second a customer walks in the dining room, the first whiff the consumer gets is the smell of well-cooked hamburger that immediately increases their appetite. The vibe of the restaurant is inviting for the consumer, but still allows the option for someone to take their food to-go.
As for the food, it’s far more than exceptional, it’s absolutely delicious. The Habit Burger Grill serves high quality beef that’s juicy and tender with little to no grease. The charburger typically comes with crisp cut fries that aren’t too crunchy, but not mushy either.
The Habit also serves steak and chicken sandwiches for people who don’t eat ground beef. For people who don’t eat meat at all, they also serve veggie burgers , as well as cobb and cesar salads. Fries aren’t the only side available, crispy onion rings and green beans have proven to be a house favorite.
The Habit Burger Grill has many options for customers to choose from, but a recommended choice would be the BBQ Bacon Charbuger with Cheese. This item comes with lettuce, tomato and onion with a side of fries, onion rings or green beans.
The BBQ Bacon Charburger with Cheese with no lettuce, tomato or onion has a juicy taste from the burger and somewhat of a tangy, bittersweet taste from the BBQ sauce. The bacon offers a crunch factor to the charburger along with a salty flavor that compliments the sauce and the beef. The melted cheese then adds another layer of flavor to an already delicious burger.
This burger was served with crispy cut fries that are just crunchy enough to give it character, but not burnt. It can be served with tasty ranch or ketchup to compliment the saltiness of the fries.
While The Habit Burger Grill isn’t a formal sit down restaurant, it still serves quality beef that is inexpensive, but still tastes well. Unlike most fast food restaurants that serve cheap food, The Habit offers quality food that digests really well and doesn’t sit in a person’s stomach to where they feel sick. For anyone looking for fast casual, The Habit would be an enjoyable option.
