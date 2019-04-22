First Smash Ultimate DLC Released, what next?
Last week, the first DLC character, Joker from “Persona 5,” was released to “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” – the console-selling software for Nintendo’s Switch. Now with the first of five DLC characters released, fans are wondering what this means for the release dates of the other heavily anticipated DLC fighters.
Although Nintendo and Smash Bros. developers have kept a shroud of secrecy around their unannounced content, it has been confirmed by the game’s director, Masahiro Sakurai, that all post-launch release fighters have already been decided, to be released separately between 2019 and 2020. Now it is a matter of estimating the time it will take to release the next four fighters for Ultimate, which could be comparable to the DLC releases of the game’s predecessor, “Super Smash Bros. for Wii U” (or Smash 4).
If the next four fighters were to be released at the same rate as Smash 4’s DLC fighters, fans could expect their next release dates around June, December, then next February, with one release date carrying more than one DLC fighter. This is to be taken with a grain of salt, however, as despite the two games being of the same franchise and director, they are to be treated as two very different games.
There are significantly more characters in Ultimate than Smash 4, meaning the creation of a more balanced gameplay is more painstakingly difficult, according to Polygon. Today, as with many multiplayer games known for their copious amounts of characters all balanced patch to patch, like League of Legends or Overwatch, each new character can introduce another factor of difficulty to the act of balancing the game for gameplay.
With that being said, the next fighter for Smash Ultimate might not be coming anytime soon, but some announcements should be expected in at least a month or two, if anything.