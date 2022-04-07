Fans react to Harry Styles’ new single
Former One Direction singer “As It Was” has fans feeling so many emotions
Pop singer Harry Styles dropped his first single “As It Was” on March 31, the first one from his new album “Harry’s House,” which will be dropping May 20.
The song is different from most of his previous ones like “Watermelon Sugar” or “Sign of the Times,” featuring a soft and upbeat rhythm sort of sounding like the band Wallows, a good example of it is “Remember When” which sounds kind of familiar like Style’s new song. The artist’s new song has a deep meaning behind the lyrics which talks about his parent’s divorce, meanwhile the rhythm is very cheerful.
Styles’ fan base went onto social media to share how they feel about the new single. Whether by writing a funny tweet or crying in front of a camera while listening to the song, their reactions are priceless.
Fan’s reactions on Twitter
pov: you’re listening to as it was by harry styles #AsItWas #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/Y8AXZNAA7R
— m || screaming for As It Was (@marghexhazza) March 31, 2022
#AsItWas by Harry Styles
THE BEAT THE LYRICS pic.twitter.com/glOKTMmNAw
— bea 🏡 || LTWT ERA || (@potatoxsunshine) April 1, 2022
me right now #AsItWas #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/FwHQNzhq1V
— Harry Styles Every Hour (@HSeveryhour) March 31, 2022
I CANT STOP LISTENING TO THIS, THIS SONG IS A FUCKING MASTERPIECE #AsItWas pic.twitter.com/YI3gqMz1a8
— sunflower♡ will·see·louis·and·harry (@nhabitvolou6) April 1, 2022
as it was giving me life !! #AsItWas pic.twitter.com/YJm9vLSQvh
— soph 卌 105 days (@LOVEROFPALLOM) March 31, 2022
Fan’s reactions on TikTok
@usersweetbabybbq
IM NOT OK
@jennastreich
like the second i saw the lyrics i was like exCUSE ME?
@rcklandrry
did not think harry would make me injure myself more than once
@lillytaylorsversion
HARRY BABE ITS SO GOOD #HARRYSTYLES #fyp #hs3 #asitwas #GameTok #harrystyles #onedirection #foryoupage
@connorfranta
do not disturb
