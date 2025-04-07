Disney’s Live-Action ‘Snow White’ Fails to Capture Original Magic
The new live-action “Snow White” film, produced by Disney, aims to reimagine the classic tale for a modern audience.
Directed by Marc Webb and starring Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, the film takes place in a fantastical kingdom and follows Snow White’s journey to reclaim her palace from the Evil Queen. However, the film’s execution leaves much to be desired.
Fans of the original classic will be disappointed to find that many beloved elements are missing. The absence of the iconic song “Someday My Prince Will Come” is particularly disheartening. Instead, the film features only “Whistle While You Work” and “Heigh-Ho” from the original soundtrack, leaving much to be desired in terms of musical nostalgia.
The plot takes several unexpected turns that stray far from the original story. The Evil Queen’s demise, turning into coal and blowing away into a mirror, feels anticlimactic and lacks the dramatic flair of the original. Snow White’s journey to save her palace, rather than living happily ever after with a prince, is a bold but ultimately unsatisfying departure.
The introduction of Jonathan, played by Andrew Burnap, as a “Robin Hood-like” figure, fails to capture the charm of Prince Charming. While the idea of a reimagined character could have been intriguing, it doesn’t quite hit the mark. Jonathan’s role as the leader of a group opposing the Evil Queen feels forced and detracts from the simplicity and magic of the original tale.
Zegler’s portrayal of Snow White has also been a point of contention. The actress has admitted that she hasn’t seen the original movie in 16 years because it scared her, and she has openly criticized the original film, calling it weird and labeling the prince as a stalker.
Zegler’s attempt to transform Snow White into an independent character who doesn’t need saving by a prince is a significant departure from the original, but it doesn’t resonate well with fans who cherish the classic story.
Additionally, the casting of Rachel Zegler as Snow White has sparked debate, as the character is traditionally described as having skin “white as snow,” which is not reflective of Zegler’s appearance. This choice has alienated some fans who feel that the film strays too far from its roots.
Overall, the live-action “Snow White” misses the mark by straying too far from the beloved classic. The changes to the story and characters, along with the lack of original songs, make it a disappointing experience for fans hoping to relive the magic of the original film.
The film’s attempt to modernize the story and characters is commendable, but it ultimately fails to capture the essence of what made the original “Snow White” a timeless classic. Fans are left longing for the charm, simplicity, and magic of the original animated film.
You must be logged in to post a comment.