Dance students hit the stage with their ‘Fall Dance Concert’
Saddleback dance students performed their annual “Fall Dance Concert” at the McKinney Theater on Nov. 14. The concert featured six performances each of which included a diverse range of genres like contemporary, hip-hop/street dance and belly dance.
Dance Department Facilty choreographed songs like “ForwardBound on 95, exit Moses Drive,” “What Brought Us Here” and “Nada,” modern contemporary dances with post ballet inspired moves. “Layers Exposed” is a hip-hop dance with some contemporary along with street dancing.
Psychology major Elizabeth Feist explained that dance can portray storylines and emotion through performance.
“The storylines can come from the movement, from the music, from even just words,” Feist said
To Feist it was more than just a dance.
“It was a way to show the flow of life, the flow of movement, the flow of water, and everything,” Feist said. “And it really connected people through this humanitarian flow of life.”
The finale, “Alwan al-alam,” was choreographed by Steve Rosa, chair of the dance department. It was a belly dance inspired by Middle Eastern culture with feathers and shaking.
“Our program is diverse in itself,” Rosa said. “But then when it comes to our productions, because we have so many different people choreographing, they each have their own vision and their own expertise.”
Each performance was choreographed by faculty who have their own background of dance style.
The pieces also had a theme and message written in them.
“For example, ‘Flow’ was inspired by water and how water flows,” Rosa said. “And then if you watch the pieces, you might receive something, or, you know, be able to take a message from the different dances.”
Them’s piece which was Alwan al-alam is about community with brightness and celebration, he said.
Leya Obenyedkov, a dance major added by saying that it depends on where you hold your emotional weight while dancing.
“If you’re feeling happy, then you’re going to be standing up a little bit taller,” Obnyedkov said. “If the emotion is sadder, then you’re going to be closer to the ground.”
Rosa hopes the audience is inspired when walking out the theater.
“Maybe they want to get on stage and dance, or maybe they want to go tend to their garden or go sit with water for a little bit. Be inspired in their own way.”
Feist wants the audience to feel certain emotions during and after the performance.
“I would like them to feel a little bit of confused relief and joy,” Feist said. “Because this is connection, it is dance, it’s an art.”
