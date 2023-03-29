Celebrating the Titanic film’s 25th anniversary
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the day people all over the world ditched their spouses for Leonardo DiCaprio.
“Titanic” is a classic, timeless romance starring Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet). We watch their journey as they fall in love aboard the Titanic before it hits an iceberg and historically sinks to the bottom of the Atlantic.
To celebrate the anniversary of the film’s 1997 release, theaters across the United States exhibited screenings of “Titanic,” this time in glorious 3D.
The film began its showing on Feb. 10 and was here for a limited time. Typically, movies in theaters show for months at a time, however “Titanic” was said to only be showing for a couple of weeks. Yet, it remained for multiple weeks.
There is such a significant difference watching “Titanic” in 3D versus 2D, on a smaller screen at home. The screen and sound quality truly makes you feel as though you are there and a part of the film. It makes everything more intense and more relevant to the audience.
“I remember watching ‘Titanic’ with my best friend when it first came out in theaters,” said Darlena Hoffman, a Saddleback alumni of 1999. “It was amazing then, but nothing compared to this.”
The Oscar winning film became a certified box-office phenomenon when it was released 25 years ago. It brought in over $2.19 billion worldwide. Every time the screening shows, even for a special release, the box office numbers increase. Currently, the film ranks third on the all-time box office list.
In light of one of the most famous movies of all time, there were those who conducted experiments—such as Mythbusters, influencers, and others—in order to answer a long-running question: Could Jack have survived with Rose on the door?
Fans of the movie continue to speak in controversy about whether or not Jack could have survived with Rose on the piece of floating wood if she had simply scooted over a bit. It is always so agonizing to watch the scene where she claims to “never let go” only to let him go in the end.
TODAY did a cover on one version of the experiment with the director and writer of “Titanic,” James Cameron.
Other sites and social media platforms pay tribute by posting fun facts and behind-the-scenes footage of the film.
“It’s all more alive and more present,” Cameron said in a 25th anniversary behind-the-scenes spot.
“I think that people owe it to themselves to see it on the big screen,” added Jon Landau, producer of “Titanic.”
Details of when the showings will be over and precisely where else they will be showing have yet to be announced. Theaters such as Regal, Cinemark and AMC were premiering it. If you haven’t seen “Titanic” in theaters yet, it may not be too late. Be sure to go online to your local theater’s website and see if they have any showings left.
Catch this film and feel like “the king of the world!”
You must be logged in to post a comment.