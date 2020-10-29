“Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” beta review and controversies
The gaming communities’ reaction to the beta release
The “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” beta came out on Oct. 17 and was available for everyone who preordered it. The day that the beta came out was awaited by many gamers because it was a very sought out title. The full game is set to be released on Nov. 13 all over the world.
The beta is not fully completed with all maps and guns, but it gives people a taste of what it will be like when it comes out. “Black Ops Cold War” is set to become one of the most popular Black Ops games since “Call of Duty: Black Ops 3.” This game will be the fifth in Black Ops history.
Many gamers have YouTube so they can stream some of the games they play on there. One YouTuber who has been looking forward to this beta is Nick Grajeda. They use this platform to showcase their skills but also to have fun.
Nick Grajdea joins tournaments weekly to showcase his skills. He is an avid player of the game.
“Leading up to the beta I felt that it wouldn’t have the best storyline because of the trailer, but I was wrong about that and the storyline was great,” Grajeda said.
The beta had many of the same maps from the old Black Ops games, but they revamped them by making the graphics better and adding better props into the maps to help them feel newer. This was huge for the gaming community because when they bring back old maps it brings back old memories. They have done this before in the past games, which was a big success.
The storyline is a direct sequel to the very first “Call of Duty: Black Ops 1.” This has gamers going crazy because Black Ops 1 is one of the most iconic games. “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” goes back to the early narrative history of the Cold War, when Soviet Russia and the United States superpowers were caught up in nuclear war conflicts.
The beta was set in 1968 and 1981, but with all the guns and maps it made it feel like it was more based in more recent years because some of the maps were set in the modern era along with newer guns. The graphics also make the game appear modern due to their high quality.
Erick Ferrifeno, a competitive gamer, had positive feedback on the beta. He does this for a living, joining tournaments throughout the year like Grajeda to make money and showcase his skills.
“The beta had excellent maps and guns, which was a huge improvement on the last Black Ops they released,” Ferrifeno said.
Although there has been a lot of positive feedback on the beta, some people may beg to differ. There have been rumblings about the beta being too similar to the past Black Ops. The gaming community was hoping that it would be different and not be the same repetitive war game.
Diego Prado, a competitive gamer and avid player, had some conflicting feelings with the new beta. He agrees with the community that it feels very similar to the past Black Ops and he isn’t happy about that.
“It felt like the beta was missing that ‘wow’ factor which made it feel just like another repetitive Black Ops game,” Prado said.
The beta was a very exciting tease to what the full game will feel like. It brought much-needed information on the storyline, maps, guns and zombies. It has most people on their toes, ready to get their hands on “Black Ops Cold War.”
The beta showed the multiplayer game modes along with a teaser of the new zombie maps. The multiplayer modes are the same as before but have more detail than ever. The zombie maps were not all shown because those are for the full game, but it did include a teaser for what the maps could look like.
Though “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta” is only a tease to what’s to come, the gaming community is very excited to play this exceptional game for years to come. It has that much-needed storyline that will bring success to the franchise. “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold war” is a must for a gamer’s collection.