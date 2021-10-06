Abba releases ‘Voyage,’ the first new music in over four decades
Legendary Swedish pop band Abba has returned with new music after a 40 year hiatus. The band is back with a brand new full-length album “Voyage” that’s set to be released on Nov. 5. Announcement of the album came from the band’s official Twitter account.
Pre-save ABBA’s new album ‘Voyage’ out November 5th.
— ABBA (@ABBA) September 15, 2021
Since after Abba announced a brand new album, the band also is planning to do a virtual concert for fans all across the world that is set to take place in May 2022, where the band will be performing newly released songs, including two new singles “Don’t Shut Me Down” and “I Still Have Faith In You” from the album “Voyage,” according to a 2021 report by Rolling Stone.
Abba fans can not only expect a full-length album with newly recorded songs and music, but also for the band’s virtual concert. They will also be playing the classic well-known Abba hits and tracks that many people have come to know and love over the past several decades, according to a 2021 report by the BBC.
