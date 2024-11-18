A review of ‘Nintendo Music’ — a new music streaming app for Nintendo game soundtracks
Some of the game soundtracks available for the Nintendo Music app. | Jim Marsoobian/Lariat
From the original “Super Mario Bros.,” song to the “nintendogs” soundtrack, as well as K.K. Slider’s entire repertoire, the newly released Nintendo Music app offers a wide selection of easily accessible game soundtracks to listen to including from popular franchises like Mario, Zelda, Animal Crossing, Kirby and Metroid.
The app, which is available on the Google Playstore and the Apple App Store, is free to download — with a catch. Users have to have an active Nintendo Switch Online membership in order to sign in and access the app’s features. A basic, individual Nintendo Switch Online membership costs either $3.99 a month, $7.99 for three months, or $19.99 for a year.
Nintendo Music is a great app, but it is not worth buying a Nintendo Online membership for. However, it is another really strong perk for those who already own a membership.
While the entire Nintendo music collection has yet to be released on the app (According to Nintendo’s announcement of the app, they will be continuing to add more soundtracks), there are already so many game soundtracks readily available, including games from past Nintendo systems like the DS, Wii, Game Cube, Game Boys, 64, and Nintendo Entertainment systems. The songs date all the way back to 1985 with “Super Mario Bros.,” through 2023 with “Super Mario Bros. Wonder.”
When it comes to its role as a music app, Nintendo Music obviously can’t compare with other streaming apps like Spotify or Apple Music in terms of the scope of music offered. However, it holds up in terms of audio quality, organization and accessibility, simple but inviting visual display, and special features like pre-made playlists and the “Extend to…” feature.
The “Extend to…” feature offers extended play on certain songs, offering songs in a smooth continuous loop in increments of either 15, 30, or 60 minutes. This is a really great and unique way to help listeners focus on work or studying, or simply provide a nice ambience from their favorite video games.
Similarly, Nintendo Music provides several pre-made playlists that can also account for some of the uses above. Some of the playlists offered include “Good Night” for sleeping, “Powering Up” for energy and focus, and “Break Time” for relaxation. These playlists offer songs from a diverse number of games and the order of the tracks changes daily, for a fresh new playlist every day. However, users can also create their own playlists using any of the songs available on the app.
Another unique feature of the app is the unique visuals presented for each song. Instead of the image being an album or single cover, it is a screencap of the video game during the scenes which that song plays in. Each of the songs have their own unique screencap which is a fun reminder of the game and adds to the ambience.
At the end of the day, Nintendo Music is a well-developed app that offers lots of Nintendo game soundtracks, and is a fun way for fans to enjoy and immerse themselves inside the world of their favorite games without having to focus on actually playing.
That being said, this app isn’t worth getting a Nintendo Online membership for, as there are some Nintendo video game ambience videos accessible on Netflix and covers of hit tracks available on streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music.
But for those who already have an Online membership, the Nintendo Music app is a definite recommendation.
