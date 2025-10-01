15-year old girls body found dead in pop star d4vd’s Tesla
On Sept. 8th, a Tesla that was in an impound lot in Hollywood belonging to the hit singer ‘d4vd’ was found with a mutilated 15-year old girl’s corpse who is reportedly known as Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Since the discovery of the body, d4vd whose full name is David Anthony Burke, has canceled his tour and has covered up evidence on social media.
Celeste was last seen in her hometown Lake Elsinore, California about 70 miles South of Los Angeles. She went missing in April 2024 and the case has just resurfaced after her body was found in the trunk of David’s Tesla.
Examiners revealed the body belonged to Celeste through forensic DNA. The body found in David’s Tesla was a 5’1 female with wavy black hair. The body was believed to be about 15-years old at the time of death and was wearing a black top, black leggings and two pieces of jewelry when cops found the body incomplete in David’s Tesla.
Initial reports state that David has been working with authorities, but nothing has come of further since. David has canceled his tour, turned his comments off on TikTok and has not been seen since news of the situation emerged.
Some of the key evidence was found on his repost on TikTok, which showed various disturbing videos. One of which had the caption, “Me if I see her talk with other dudes,” and shows a video of a guy cutting up meat. Considering Celestes’ body was found mutilated in a bag in the trunk of his tesla, it is a very alarming post.
Another disturbing piece of evidence found on his TikTok was a user by the name of Robin River who commented on his post on Feb. 26, 2024 saying, “Waiting for LAPD to get your ass for messing with a 13 year old girl,” which came under a video captioned, “Me to everyone I tricked into thinking this was a love song,” retaining to his song ‘Romantic Homicide.’
There has been other disturbing instances like matching tattoos reading “Shhh…” between the two, the mother of Celeste stating she was dating someone named David at the time of her disappearance, the unreleased song by David called ‘Celeste,’ his tour cancellation and Celeste being spotted in multiple videos, pictures, and streams with Celeste.
D4vd, the 20-year old star singer, is in serious hot water if the evidence is found to be true against him. The main argument supporting his case is that he has been on tour for the past month in support of his new album, “WITHERED.”
Since the story has emerged, d4vd has remained silent.
