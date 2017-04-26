O’reilly factors out of Fox News

Holly Bartlow 04/26/2017 Uncategorized

Bill O’Reilly is leaving FOX news on not the best of terms. He’s recently been fired for allegations of sexual harassment contributing to settlements to five women costing $ 13 million in claims. The media has called attention to his farewell to Fox with mixed feelings of joy and outrage predominately through Twitter. 

