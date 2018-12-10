Mission Inn goes all out
Mission Inn in Riverside is notorious for their Christmas lights and decor. By day you can see all the little detials that create this wintery wonderland. While at night, colorful lights litter the entire hotel grounds.
The entire block of Mission Avenue hosts “The Fetival of Lights”, a small holiday fair lasting all month long. Be sure to stroll around the block! Check out the four story antique shop or have a treat of gingerbread at the Gingerbread cart. There’s also cupcakes!
Or if you want to be hella bougee, dine at one of four restaurants within the hotel. In the mood for authentic Mexican with a rich flare? Las Campanas is your place. Prime steaks and fresh seafood is found at Duane’s. Mission Inn Restaurant is a full on buffet with a beautiful patio seating wihtin the hotel courtyard.
If you do choose Mission Inn as your go-to holiday cation, don’t forget to kiss your loved ones under the giant mistletoe at the main entrance.