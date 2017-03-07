Bringing back Emo -“When We Were Young” concert series comes to Orange County
03/06/2017 A&E, Music, Uncategorized
The Observatory Grounds presents “When We Were Young” a 2 day concert series featuring some of the most iconic bands that hold a special place in the heart of every 90’s era emo and punk fans. This inaugural edition of this concert will be headlined by Morissey, the Descendents, and AFI, with other notable bands such as Taking Back Sunday, Alkaline Trio, Streetlight Manifesto, Silversun Pickups, Senses Fail and many others.
The Observatory Grounds are located at 3503 S. Harbor blvd, Santa Ana, California, 92704.
The concert series will take place April 8-9. Gates open at 12 pm.
Tickets can be purchased at www.whenwewereyoung.net where you can also see the full lineup of bands.