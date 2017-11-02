Saddleback Women’s Soccer a step closer to playoffs
The Saddleback College Women’s soccer team strikes again with back-to-back wins on Monday, Oct. 30, and Tuesday, Oct. 31. The team won Monday’s game against Golden West College 2-0 and Tuesday’s game against Fullerton College 1-0.
The Lady Gauchos, who went undefeated in the preseason earned themselves an NSCAA ranking of no. 15 in the nation.
They continued to prove their abilities against Golden West College and the Hornets of Fullerton College who sit at second place.
On Monday’s game at Golden West, freshman Marisa Covarrubias passed to freshman Natally Gomez who scored in the 21st minute and put her team up 1-0 and making this her fifth goal of the season.
Marisa Covarrubias increased the Gauchos lead to 2-0 by notching her fourth goal of the season in the 35th minute of the game.
Sophomore Dz-Rae Jara remained at the goalie position for all 90 minutes. She had six saves in the game, increasing her number of shutouts to nine in total this season.
The Lady Gauchos ended the game with an 2-0 win.
In Tuesday’s game at Saddleback stadium, freshman Collette Halloran scored the winning goal from a free kick position in the 90th minute of the match.
“I am really excited I was able to help the team win and get one step closer to playoffs,” Halloran said. “We are just taking it one game at a time but we are definitely ready to take on Santiago Canyon College on Friday and really make it a good game.”
While Jara stood her ground all game long at the post, Jara has a record of only surrendering 11 goals this whole season out of the 18 games they have had.
This game brought the Lady Gauchos goals per game percentage to 1.28 and a total of 28 goals scored in the overall season so far.
Winning was not a question, but more of a need, in order to qualify for playoffs. The Gauchos now stand 9-4-5 overall and 6-4-4 in Orange Empire Conference play.
Lead by Coach BJ McNicol the goal is obvious, to make playoffs for the 5th year in a row.
“The team is working hard this time of year to juggle school, work, jobs and competing to make the CCCAA Playoffs for the 5th consecutive year,” Coach McNicol said. “As part of the PASS program the team completes over 3 hours per week in the LRC working closely with Learning Assistant Specialist, Dustin Bothwell.”
The Gauchos are 10th in power points for Southern California a key component of playoffs, the soccer team is up against the Santiago Canyon Hawks Friday Nov. 3 at 1 p.m at home.
Gauchos lost to the Hawks earlier in the season 2-0, so they are ready for the challenge.