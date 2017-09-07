Gauchos soar over Seahawks
The Saddleback College women’s volleyball team triumphed in its debut at the Brummer Dome on Wednesday evening with an impressive 3-0 victory over the Los Angeles Harbor College Seahawks. This was the Gauchos first three game sweep of the season.
Prior to the game, the Seahawks were undefeated at 2-0 on the season. The Gauchos came out firing on all cylinders with a score sheet of 25-11, 25-10,25-15. Their relentless attack on offense and stellar defense made it virtually impossible for the Seahawks to get into any kind of a rhythm.
The two setters for the Gauchos, sophomore Mariah Torres and freshman Kiana Camargo, led the way for Gauchos setting up their teammates with 20 combined assists. Freshman Mackenzie Alexander came to play as well, notching 6 kills and three block assists. Sophomore Avie Butsko held the defense down with four blocks out of the Gauchos seven total blocks. Two other outside hitters for the Gauchos, Lauren Whitehead and Natalee Gray, both careened 6 kills, which ultimately led to the impressive win.
“I’m so happy these ladies were able to win their first game at home,” Head Coach Brian Hughes said after the game. “Their energy was electric and exciting to watch.”
The Gauchos finished the game with a 40.3 hitting percentage, seven blocks, 40 digs, and 14 aces.
The Gauchos are now 3-4 overall and 2-1 against other CCCAA volleyball programs. They will be heading up to Santa Ana City College where they will square up against Rio Hondo College and Chaffey College.