SPORTS: Gauchos edge Santa Ana College
Saddleback College’s men’s basketball team put up 99 points on their homecourt in a landslide victory over Santa Ana College on Tuesday night. This exciting win puts them in contention for a conference title this Thursday night against Fullerton College. The Gauchos are currently (24-3) overall and (10-1) in conference play.
Starting freshman shooting guard, Reggie Varner, was automatic and firing on all cylinders in the first half. He was perfect from the field, making all four of his attempted field goals while also netting both of his shots from beyond the arc. His on ball defense of the opposing teams star player carried over into his offensive gameplay.
Starting 5’11” sophomore point guard, T.J. Shorts, orchestrated the Gaucho offense beautifully, distributing 5 of the Gauchos 12 first half assists. His defensive play was stellar as well, bringing down a total of 8 first half rebounds. He would end the game with 14 points, 9 rebounds, 8 assists, and 2 steals. It was an overall impressive display of basketball skill on both ends of the court for the sophomore point guard.
The Gauchos had three players (Jake Hawes, Kevin Miller, and Josh Feitl) provide an electric spark off the bench. The trio combined for 43 of the Gauchos 99 total points while shooting an astounding 16-23 from the field. They also cleaned up the glass with a combined 10 rebounds. Their strong bench play gave the Gauchos and edge down the stretch and ultimately led them to an easy victory.
The Gauchos ended the game shooting 61.3% from the field going (38-62), collecting a whopping 42 rebounds, and assisting a total of 27 times. Their up-tempo style of play and contributions from both the starters and bench players put the result out of question early on. The final score was 99-71, with the Gauchos edging Santa Ana College.
The Saddleback Gauchos move on to face Fullerton College in what’s to be an exciting conference showdown this Thursday night.