Gauchos eliminated in first round by Marauders
The Saddleback College men’s basketball team lose in the first round of the CCCAA SoCal Regional playoff against the Antelope Valley College Marauders by a score of 79-67. This is the first time in 17 years that the Gauchos haven’t been able to make it out of the first round of playoffs.
The Antelope Valley College Marauders brought their “A” to the Gauchos home-court. In the first half, the Marauders shot an impressive 66.7 percent from the field while making 4 of 5 three point shots. The Gauchos kept up and towards the end of the first half even though they shot 42.9 percent from the field and making only making 5 of 13 three point shots.
The Marauders crashed the glass with ease in the first 20 minutes, out-rebounding the Gauchos 14 to 6 making it next to impossible for the Gauchos to gain momentum in the second chance points category. By halftime, the score was 36 to 26.
The Gauchos were able to increase their shooting percentage to 53.1. Although, they were able to make more shots the Marauders shot an astounding 72.7 percent while hitting all of their three pointers. The Marauders were trailing by 15 points in the second half but were able to cut it to five points late in the game. The game was close at 67 to 62 with three minutes left but the pressure and momentum would soon shift.
The Gauchos were outscored in the last three minutes by a score of 12 to 6 leading to a victory for the away team.