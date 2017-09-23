Lady Gauchos grind to their first win of the season
The Saddleback College Gauchos women’s soccer team defeated the Golden West Rustlers 1-0 Friday night in their first home game of the season. It was a tough physical battle but the Gauchos were able to see out their one goal lead and get their first competitive win of the year.
Lead by team captain Jessica Kron, the Gaucho’s defense made it tough for Golden West to sustain and create any type of attack. Goalkeeper Dz-Rae Jara was only forced to make one save on the night which speaks to the effort of the back line. They were quick to loose balls and won most of the aerial duels.
The lone goal of the night came from the right foot of Natally Gomez who curled a shot in the bottom far post from just outside the box.
Saddleback was determined to claim their first victory after dropping their first three Orange Empire Conference games. The more deserving team won the game, outshooting the Rustlers 14-7 and dominating most of the possession, especially in the second half. The Gauchos were able to impose themselves on and off the ball which only frustrated the Rustlers.
While they’ve only played 4 competitive OEC matches, their overall record now stands at 4-3-1. Their next game is at home against Norco college on Tuesday at 3:00 pm.