Gaucho women track & field finishes with success at state
Saddleback College’s track & field team wrapped up the season at American River College in Sacramento, California. These Gauchos placed 17th, placing in fifth best finish on record.
Over the weekend starting Friday, Anna Gillis finished sixth in the hammer throw. Shortly after Rachel Oberschelp finished fourth in the 3,000 meter steeplechase. Saddleback finished in a tie with Cuesta College and San Bernardino Valley College to fight for 17th place.
A highlight of Gillis performance was when the hammer was tossed 44.78 meters just on her third throw of the day. Close to her personal-best she entered ranked at No. 11 and then later finished ranked No. 8 in the state.
Oberschelp finished fourth in the event last year and this year remarkably came in fourth once more. She ran the race in 11:38.04, 2.88 seconds faster than the year before.
Overall the track & field team lead the Gauchos into victory at state and with the 17th place finish it is the fifth best finish in the program’s history.
The top finish for the Gauchos was a fifth place finish back in 1986.