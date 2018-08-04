BRIEF: More than half of Saddleback College athletes appointed to Athletic Honor Roll
167 student-athletes designated to the Athletic Honor Roll for academic excellence during fall 2017 semester
The Saddleback College athletic department announced on March 16 that 167 of 308 student-athletes for the 2017 fall semester had met the requirements for the honor roll and were named onto the Athletic Honor Roll. It requires that student-athletes take and pass at least 12 units during a semester and have a 3.00 grade point average or higher. Of the 167 that were named onto the Athletic Honor Roll, 26 had a 4.00 GPA for their fall semester.
Of the 26 students who achieved a 4.00 during their 2017 fall semester, eight were in the women’s soccer team.
Six of the 10 athletic teams during the 2017 fall semester were also nominated for the Orange Empire Conference and California Community College Athletic Association scholar awards. The teams that made this nomination were women’s golf, women’s cross country, women’s soccer, men’s basketball and both women’s and men’s water polo.
The CCCAA selects candidates for both the Scholar Athlete Award and Scholar Team Award. To qualify for a Scholar Athlete Award a student must maintain a 3.5 GPA minimum, exemplify leadership qualities and have participated in at least two sport seasons at a California community college. The Scholar Team Award is for teams where each athlete retains a 3.0 GPA minimum.