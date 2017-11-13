Saddleback College Gauchos football heads to the playoffs

Hanna Petersen 11/13/2017 Featured, Football, SBC Gauchos, Sports

The Saddleback College football team earned a spot in the playoffs after their 52-27 win over Orange Coast College on Saturday. The Gauchos will be playing the Fullerton College Hornets at Whittier College on Saturday, Nov. 18.

The Gauchos finished the season with an 8-2 overall record and a 4-1 conference record. Saddleback lost to Fullerton 56-35 earlier in the season on Oct. 21. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. at the Memorial Stadium in Whittier, California.

Hanna Petersen