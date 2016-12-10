Meet a Gaucho

Mackenzie Quinn 12/09/2016 Sports
Photo courtesy of Cliff Robbins

Photo courtesy of Cliff Robbins

Name: Jaden Tyler Price

Number: 24 next season

Position: Cornerback

Height: 5’11

Hometown: Mission Viejo, CA

High School: Trabuco Hills

Grade: Freshman 

Major: Double major in business management and game development

2016 Season: Red shirt 2016 season to save eligibility for four year college programs

2017 Expectations: “It’s hard to tell how I feel about next season this early, but just from the short amount of time I’ve spent in the offseason with some of the players that are returning next season we are definitely hungry for success and we are going to make sure we put in the work on and off the field to bring the national title home next season. We have a lot of guys with great talent and potential and with our coaching staff to help guide us and prepare us for next season, it’s going to be a long and fun season to both watch and play. We are just itching to get back out there and do what we do best which is be great.”

About the Player: “My favorite food is chicken and my favorite color is blue. I’m always out having a good time whether it’s training with my teammates or chilling with friends. I’m very outgoing and goofy, as people say, and I always try and bring great energy and positivity to the people I’m around.” 

Practice Schedule: Off season the team works Monday-Thursday in the weight room and receivers train together through out the week, usually Monday-Friday.

Price hopes to transfer to either University of Arizona, Louisiana State University or University of Oregon after finishing his general education at Saddleback College.

Print Friendly Version of this pagePrint Get a PDF version of this webpagePDF

Comments

comments

Tags:, , , , ,

About The Author

Mackenzie Quinn