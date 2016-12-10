Meet a Gaucho
Name: Jaden Tyler Price
Number: 24 next season
Position: Cornerback
Height: 5’11
Hometown: Mission Viejo, CA
High School: Trabuco Hills
Grade: Freshman
Major: Double major in business management and game development
2016 Season: Red shirt 2016 season to save eligibility for four year college programs
2017 Expectations: “It’s hard to tell how I feel about next season this early, but just from the short amount of time I’ve spent in the offseason with some of the players that are returning next season we are definitely hungry for success and we are going to make sure we put in the work on and off the field to bring the national title home next season. We have a lot of guys with great talent and potential and with our coaching staff to help guide us and prepare us for next season, it’s going to be a long and fun season to both watch and play. We are just itching to get back out there and do what we do best which is be great.”
About the Player: “My favorite food is chicken and my favorite color is blue. I’m always out having a good time whether it’s training with my teammates or chilling with friends. I’m very outgoing and goofy, as people say, and I always try and bring great energy and positivity to the people I’m around.”
Practice Schedule: Off season the team works Monday-Thursday in the weight room and receivers train together through out the week, usually Monday-Friday.
Price hopes to transfer to either University of Arizona, Louisiana State University or University of Oregon after finishing his general education at Saddleback College.