APRIL FOOLS: Wake up with some java from Drip Coffee Carts’ secret menu
It’s Monday morning. Your math class is about to begin in 10 minutes and judging from the dark circles under your eyes, you didn’t get enough sleep last night. Your regular dose of coffee just isn’t cutting it anymore and you need a drink that will boost you and get you through those dreadful two hours.
The two coffee kiosks, or Drip Coffee Carts, on campus—one located next to the Learning Resource Center building and the other in front of the Business General Studies building—offer an amazing variety of caffeinated and non-caffeinated drinks and now they have a secret menu students can order from.
The Ying and Yang
Can’t decide between coffee or tea? Why not order a drink with both. A hybrid drink, the Ying and Yang is a favorite amongst students. The drink is a combination of strong black tea mixed with milk and black coffee. Pair with a chocolate chip cookie and you have yourself your morning boost to get you through the day.
H.H.H.C.
H.H.H.C, also known as Triple H and C, stands for Holy Habanero Hot Chocolate. First, they blend half a chili habanero. Then they pour it into a cup of hot chocolate and mix together. Spicy food lovers will enjoy the blend of sweet and spicy found in the H.H.H.C. Lastly they add the whip cream on top of the drink and drizzle chocolate syrup on top. For an extra kick, you can ask to have grinned chili habanero sprinkled on top of the whip cream.
Vegan Tears
For green juice and healthy smoothie enthusiasts, this is the drink you’ll fall in love with. You’ll no longer have to drive to Nekter to grab a healthy and tasteful smoothie or an acai bowl. This beverage is a blend of water, apples, spinach, broccoli, lettuce, kiwi, and a cup of orange juice mixed with blended tofu, lentils, and fish oil.
Donuts on the go
You’ve seen the posters splattered in every classroom. No eating in the classroom. Sometimes you catch your stomach growling for food in the middle of class but alas, you cannot feed your hunger. This popular drink solves all your problems. You simply choose which packaged donuts you want, a favorite among the students are the powdered donuts, and they blend the donuts with milk, black coffee and ice.
The mystery of the kitchen sink
This last drink is a favorite of the students and faculty. The mystery of the drink is each day the secret ingredients change. The drink consists of milk, black coffee, honey, yogurt, and strawberries. Then, they add one ingredient from each of the secret drinks. Next they add one of the pastries and blend it into the drink.
So if you’re looking for a new drink to try or need to stay awake in class, these five new drinks are guaranteed to fulfill your needs.eds.