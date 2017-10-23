7 recipes to kill for
With fall in the air and Halloween just around the corner, its the perfect time to plan a killer meal for the scariest night of the year. What’s on the menu for the last day in October? A ghoulish feast.
Start off the evening with artichoke and jalapeno dip, served with blue and yellow corn tortilla chips. For the main dish, a hot bowl of turkey chili and side of jalapeno and cheddar cornbread is a hearty meal, that will keep you satisfied for the night ahead. To add a healthy and light touch to the meal, try the blackberry mixed green salad. Wash it all down with a cup of sweet caramel apple cider. For dessert, bite into a smooth and gooey caramel apple.
Let’s begin with the main dish…
Turkey Chili
This warm bowl of yumminess will fill your stomach. A healthy turkey meat version, the meat can easily be swapped with ground beef or ground chicken.
Recipe
Ingredients
1-2 tsp of olive oil
1 lb ground turkey
1/2 cup chopped onion
1-2 cloves minced garlic
1 28 oz can diced tomatoes & green chilies
1 16 oz can dark red kidney beans, drained
1 16 oz can black beans, drained
1 16 oz can white beans
1 8.3 oz can baked beans
1 packet chili seasoning
Salt, pepper and garlic salt to taste
Toppings
cheese
sour cream
Instructions: Heat the oil in a large pot over medium heat. Cook the turkey until brown. Stir in onion and garlic until soft. Mix in diced tomatoes, beans and chili seasoning. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low, cover and simmer 30 minutes. Pour chili into individual bowls and add toppings.
(Tip- use a small hallowed out pumpkin to use as a bowl)
Jalapeno Cheese Cornbread
These cornbread squares will delight your taste buds, sweet, yet spicy – the perfect mix and accessory to chili. Adding honey butter will make for an over the top bite of deliciousness. Remove jalapenos and use same amount of canned green chilis for a milder version.
Recipe
Ingredients
2 8 ½ oz boxes of Jiffy cornbread mix
2 eggs
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
can
1 14.75 oz cream style sweet corn
1-2 tbsp canned jalapenos peppers, drained and diced
2/3 cup buttermilk
1/8 teaspoon of salt
1/8 teaspoon of pepper
Honey Butter
1/2 cup of honey, softened
1/2 stick butter
Instructions: Combine cornbread and eggs. Mix in corn, peppers and cheese. Add buttermilk and seasonings, then stir. Pour into 9 x 13 pan. Bake at 400 degrees for 25 minutes. Once cooled, cut into squares and serve with honey butter.
Artichoke Jalapeno Dip
In a pinch you can buy a similar dip at the grocery store, but if you have the time, this recipe is pretty quick to make and tastes just as good as the store bought kind. Plus, you can impress your friends with the homemade version.
Recipe
Ingredients
1 12 oz jar artichokes, drained
1 jalapeno, fresh, seeded and chopped
1 clove garlic, minced
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/2 Parmesan cheese
1/4 salt
1/8 pepper
Instructions: In a blender or food processor combine artichokes, minced garlic and jalapeno. Pulse until combined. Add mayonnaise, cheese and seasonings and pulse until mixed. Put dip into a bowl, cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour. Serve warm or cold with blue and yellow corn tortilla chips.
Blackberry Mixed Green Salad
The combination of blackberries and honey goat cheese melting in your mouth will have you wanting another taste of this light yet, delectable salad.
Recipe
Ingredients
1 5 oz bag of mixed green salad
1 pint blackberries, fresh and rinsed
1-2 blood orange or orange, peeled and sliced
1/2 cup glazed pecans
honey goat cheese, crumbled
Brianna’s poppy seed dressing
Instructions: Combine mixed green salad, blackberries, oranges, pecans and goat cheese in a large bowl. Serve with poppy seed dressing.
Easy Caramel Apples
This super easy and nearly fool proof recipe is perfect for beginners or anyone who wants a scrumptious treat, without the fuss. Use washed tree branches for a fun twist on the classic recipe. Try sprinkles, Oreo crumbles or chopped nuts to take it up a notch.
Recipe
Ingredients
5 Granny Smith apples, washed, stem removed
1 6.5 oz package caramel apple wraps
5 wooden sticks
Instructions: Take a caramel apple wrap and cover an apple. Stab a wooden stick into each apple. Repeat the previous steps for each apple. Place the apples on cookie sheet. Heat at 200 degrees for 5 min. Cool and serve.
Caramel Apple Cider
A simple and easy recipe to throw together before guests come over. This Crock-Pot friendly drink screams fall and is perfect for Halloween night.
Recipe
Ingredients
1 64 oz apple juice
1 12.5 oz caramel-flavored Smucker’s toppings- use ½ jar, reserve ½
for topping
1/2-1 tsp cinnamon, to taste
1/4 tsp ground cloves, to taste
1 tub Cool Whip, thawed
Instructions: Add apple juice, ½ jar caramel topping and spices to a crockpot. Cook on low for 3-4 hours. Stir in apple cider. Serve in coffee mug, add dollops cool whip and drizzle some caramel on top.
recipes & photos by Diana Tomseth/Lariat