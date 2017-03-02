The Real Threat To American Citizens: The Trump Administration
President Trump’s first congressional speech took place yesterday and was his first major speech since the inauguration in January. What Americans can take away from the Presidents speech is that it seemed like another one of his rallies, yet now painstakingly real behind a podium at the White House . Haven’t we heard all of this before?
First Trump says that drugs and illegals are pouring in at a “unprecedented rate”,
- “We tended the borders of other nations while leaving our own borders wide open for anyone to cross1 and for drugs to pour in at a now unprecedented rate. Infrastructure has so badly crumbled.”
Trump mentions how the Keystone Pipeline and XL Pipeline will bring hundreds of thousands of jobs. Trump mentions the construction of the “great wall” along the southern border,
- “We want all Americans to succeed, but that cannot happen in an environment of lawless chaos. We must restore integrity and the rule of law and our borders. For that reason, we will soon begin the construction of a great, great wall along our southern border.”
Trump also mentions that terrorists that have committed crimes in the U.S. have come from outside the country.
- “According to data provided by the Department of Justice, the vast majority of individuals convicted of terrorism and terrorism-related offenses since 9/11 came here from outside of our country.”
Although a study from New America shows otherwise. In fact these attacks have been carried by either U.S. born citizens or not from the countries that are apart of the Executive Order.
But this is where the audience groaned when Trump mentioned an office that Trump ordered by the Department of Homeland Security.
- “And we must support the victims of crime. I have ordered the Department of Homeland Security to create an office to serve American victims. The office is called VOICE, Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement.”
Trump claims that these victims have been ignored by the media and “silenced by special interest groups.” Trump uses the same story about 17 year-old Jamiel Shawl killed by a gang member that came here illegally back in 2008. Trump uses token families and stories to fit and cater to his agenda. But how true is this static about undocumented immigrants committing these crimes.
Congressional Research Service has found that undocumented immigrants do not fit in the statics of felons that commit murder or drug trafficking. The fact is that terrorists and undocumented immigrants pose such little threat to U.S. citizens. It’s offices such as VOICE and ICE that pose the real threat to communities and families. Just in Southern California alone, ICE raids have been popping up through out the state.
These stigmas of undocumented immigrants being criminals hurts families that are being marginalized by the Trump administration. Undocumented immigrants that are students, friends and families. Undocumented immigrants that are being protected by the Dream Act in California, which provides loans and financial aid for higher education.
The real threat is the Trump administration. Not undocumented citizens. Not the Keystone Pipeline. Not the wall. Not republicans. Not Democrats.