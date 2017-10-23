OPINION: Once-a-year slut is OK
Halloween brings me back to my childhood days of decorating the house, carving pumpkins and dressing up as famous people to get candy. Hannah Montana and fairies were my go to for the longest time.
Everyone in the neighborhood would start at the top of the street and work their way down filling up pillowcases of candy that would last until the next Halloween rolled around. It was my favorite holiday of the year.
That was until Halloween became a very different version of the one I knew. Trick-or-treating has an age limit that I grew out of eventually and that was inevitable. The thing that caught me off guard the most was the change in costumes.
To be blunt, Halloween turned into a slut fest.
The outfit for a simple black cat became black booty shorts and a tiny black crop top or even just a black bralette. Whiskers made of make up and cheap wire ears are the final touch of this go to costume.
Even guys went from going all out in their Elvis Presley costumes to wearing blue shorts with a red cape, painting an “S” on their chest and calling themselves Superman.
I find it ironic that on one day of the year, or the days surrounding it for parties, it is socially acceptable to dress however the hell you want. But a week later wearing the same outfit would be considered inappropriate and too sexy for an average day outfit.
Party City has an entire collection called “sexy costumes” featuring crop tops and booty shorts or short dresses with deep necklines for extra boob action. These costumes still are a play off of famous people or famous outfits just with a sexy twist on them.
Now instead of a nurse, it’s a slutty nurse, and or a slutty flight attendant. Instead of a costume to dress up as a Disney princess or a superhero, it’s a dress that looks like their outfit but way shorter, tighter, and deeper cut.
Not to say I haven’t succumbed to the changing of these costumes because last year I was definitely a cop wearing thigh high boots and shorts, but the idea of sexifying everything these days is absurd.
Halloween is a time to be whoever you want to be and to do whatever you want to do. If you want to be a sexy cat then go for it but the fact that being a sexy anything is now the expectation is unoriginal and boring.
Now, when I walk down the aisle at Party City where all the pictures are of available costumes, I see the girl’s costumes become sexier and sexier but they start at a younger age.
So many girls I know feel uncomfortable in these outfits or won’t go out because they feel their outfit isn’t sexy enough and they’ll feel out of place.
Be a dinosaur in a onesie or a zombie in the complete zombie morphsuit. Be happy about it. Halloween isn’t about showing off your entire body through a costume. Be what you want to be and don’t look back.