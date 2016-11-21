Lets Get Spiritually High with Kundalini: Unleashing the power of higher consciousness
It’s 4:30 a.m. in a lightly dimmed space, at a Kundalini session and a women dressed in all white sits at the front of the crowd. All eyes are on her as the young and old await for her to chant the first mantra to tune in.
She takes a deep breath in and out and the crowd follows into the Ong Namo Guru Dev Namo chant for about seven minutes.
Following is the Yoga Kriya, which is quite the most difficult part of morning Sadhana, because it extends for about 45 minutes. Relentless high levels of breathing in and out, enlarging your lungs to be stretched full of air.
If you walk out of a CorePower Yoga session sweaty, expect the Kriya session to knock it out of the park, because you’ll end up both sweaty and if it’s your first time light headed from the intense forms of breathing.
After the Kriya, follows a resting, to which then transitions into an hour of chanting mantras such as, Waah Yantee, The Mul Mantra, and Guru Ram Das Chant. All chants are essentially prayers to the higher universe, in which you’re being trained to experience your creator in all forms through your mind.
The beautiful thing about Kundalini, is that it’s an avenue to grow spiritually without involving religion. Often times people mistaken those two concepts, and people are hesitant to spirituality.
Being a young adult, religion may seem like swallowing medicine that you hate taking but have to for the sake of getting rid of the constant nagging of parents.
However, the unleashing of higher states of being through meditation has transformed a new generation to harness the power within.
Sitting in on a Kundalini session is a serious mental and bodily challenge. It’s difficult enough to wake up for a 9:00 a.m. class, nonetheless falling asleep after a long night before.
But the reasoning to why in specific the morning prayer is so pivotal is because it’s considered as the ambrosial hours of the day which are the two and a half hours just before sunrise.
Author Shakti Parwha Kaur Khalsa of the best selling Sikhism book titled “Kundalini Yoga: The Flow of Eternal Power,” peels back the layers of sadhana to give readers an understanding.
“The energy you put into your sadhana gets maximum results. Your world is quieter. It’s easier to meditate and concentrate before the hustle and bustle of the day begins,” says Khalsa.
Kundalini was brought to the United States by Yogi Bhajan an elite spiritual teacher, to which he focused on the ideology that we all have seven energies in our bodies which we can awaken by Kundalini yoga.
Essentially it’s difficult to grasp at first, however recognizing that our body is made up of energy and we have the power to not only heal ourselves but those around by raising our vibrational frequencies, it can then begin to make sense.
It’s has already caught the attention of many, as every year the Kundalini Yoga and Musical Festival Sat Nam Fest is held in various parts of the world. Celebrities such as Oprah, Russell Brand, and Miranda Kerr have all been lovers of this form of meditation.
For anyone looking to change their life in a spiritual manner, Kundalini is the way to go. At first it may take some time to get used to, and it’s important to mention that it can be done at any times of the day. If you’re familiar with the law of attraction, Kundalini is in line with that philosophy as well.
What you vibrate from within will vibrate back to you. Be the love that you want to receive. If one is looking for an abundance of success, then by making small amounts of daily success like saving that extra $10 in your savings, can manifest into $10 million in the future.
Speaking from experience, it works and if more of young adults students tried it, maybe they’d realize that the source of love is the love from within.
“Sadhana is nothing but where a disciplined one, with love, talks to one’s own soul. Is nothing but where one cleans his own mind. Sadhana is nothing but where one prepares for the day to become kind and compassionate for everyone, including the enemies,” says Yogi Bhaja.