An Idiot’s Guide to Valentine’s Day
Practical suggestions for V-Day regardless of your relationship status
Valentine’s Day can invoke a sense of dread or excitement, depending on whether you find yourself coupled up come the holiday. Regardless of your status or orientation, peruse the following ideas to ensure you have a night to remember.
For the unattached, the best way to enjoy being single on Valentine’s Day is to find things that are especially satisfying to do alone, or just more fun to do alongside platonic companions than a date.
Are you looking for a conventional dinner with friends, or a rowdy place to boycott the holiday? Happy hour may not be happening on this popular holiday, but a casual lounge or bar might offer the setting you seek. There’s also no rule that says you have to go out. Nothing says camaraderie like coming together with your posse at home and gouging on heart-shaped chocolates and good wine.
It’s becoming increasingly popular to see “Galentine’s” movies debuted around Valentine’s Day, but some of your favorites might already be streaming from home via Netflix or Hulu, so double-check before dropping your hard-earned cash at the cinema.
Some couples, on the other hand, are more keen about celebrating anniversaries than Valentine’s Day, while others thoroughly enjoy the romantic red-themed day. For many, this holiday might also represent one person in the relationship scrambling at the last second to ensure their significant other has a happy holiday.
Reservation availability is typically a scarce commodity on Valentine’s Day. With so many couples dining out on the same night, you might find the wait service to be so slow that you wish you had stayed at home. Don’t set your evening up to fail. Enjoy a romantic meal at home together, or consider dining out the day before or after Valentine’s Day. In fact, you may even be able to utilize a home-cooked meal as one of your gifts to your significant other.
Ultimately, you don’t need to drop a fortune at Tiffany & Co. to make Valentine’s Day special. Sentimental or homemade presents are often a more sincere (and cheaper) way to show you care. Mix-tapes are a thing of the past, but a Spotify playlist accomplishes the same without tracking down a cassette deck. Get creative and get going.
However, if you do treat your significant other to a real Breakfast at Tiffany’s, complete with a signature blue box, you won’t be met with disappointment. Just make sure you don’t use a fancy Tiffany’s box to gift a candy Ring Pop if you intend to see another Valentine’s Day.