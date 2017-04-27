Workshop introduces students to careers in multimedia journalism
Students gathered at 3 p.m. Wednesday in Saddleback College room SSC 140 for the #TrendingNow – Careers in Multi-Media Journalism workshop, presented by video journalism professor Karyn Bower.
The workshop was aimed at helping students discover various multimedia journalism career choices and accumulate resources for career building.
Bower also brought along two student guest speakers from her video journalism class who shared past projects they have done and offered valuable advice.
Bower passed out resources to help students decide whether a career in multimedia journalism is appealing to them which included information on possible career paths, career building strategies, and U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics.
Student guest speaker Austin Weatherman, a journalism major, showed his video project called “Homelessness in Old Town Sac,” which won a second place award at the state convention of the Journalism Association of Community Colleges. A second student guest speaker, Betsy Johnson, also a journalism major, showed her video project, which was about organic and vegan soap products made by a woman who sells them online and at special events.
“Saddleback College has its own television station that airs on Cox Communications cable channel 39, which airs student projects,” Bower said. “We also have KSBR Radio, which broadcasts locally, so between the two, students have an opportunity to get their work out to a larger audience.”
Bower also mentioned the student-run news publication, Lariat, saying that print publications at many schools and colleges have been discontinued mainly due to cost.
“We are really lucky here to have those sorts of outlets to get your projects and videos and so forth out there,” she said.
Bower emphasized the importance of creating a portfolio, saying that many employers look at student projects when hiring. She also said that outside recognition, such as any awards won, can greatly impact a potential employer’s decision.
Parker Chung, an undecided major, is currently enrolled in Bower’s video journalism class this semester and loves it because of how many skills he has learned since the semester began.
“I went into the class knowing nothing about video journalism, but you really pick it up fast. The subject material is fascinating, so it keeps me motivated and engaged,” Chung said.
Jacob Gomez, a computer science major, had stumbled upon the event purely by chance.
“I had an hour to kill before class and walking past the SSC building, I saw the sign for this workshop out front,” Gomez said. “The topic of video journalism interests me and I’m always interested in learning about other people’s majors. I don’t plan on switching from computer science though.”
Bower passed out flyers that detailed several career options for journalism majors include broadcast journalism, photography, and social media management.
The #TrendingNow career workshop series showcases different career paths that are available to students in those major areas. No sign-up is required and these workshops are free. For more information, visit the Saddleback College Career and Re-entry Center or call (949) 582-4575.