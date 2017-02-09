BREAKING: Water leak discovered on campus may affect some building utilities this week
A water leak was detected in Parking Lot 4 Wednesday afternoon. This may affect Saddleback College those on campus on Thursday and Friday.
This notification was distributed via email on Wednesday by Saddleback College:
Please be advised of the following:
An industrial water leak that was found today in Parking Lot 4 is currently being addressed by Facilities and Maintenance. While water will continue to be available, the heat and hot water may not be available in the following buildings on Thursday and Friday:
- Administration and Governance
- Business and General Studies
- Central Plant
- Fine Arts (100, 200, 300)
- Health Sciences
- Learning Resource Center
- PE (100, 200, 300, 400)
- Science/Math
- Sciences Building
- Student Services Center
While the temperature on Thursday is expected to climb to the high 70s, Friday is expected to be in the mid-60s. Employees may want to wear warm layers in the event that the heat is shut off through Friday.
At least a portion of Parking Lot 4 will be closed while the water leak is addressed.
Also, a small gas leak that the Gas Company has determined to be insignificant was detected on Library Road. Facilities and Maintenance is working to address the situation. Hot water may not be available on Friday in the following buildings:
- Child Development Center
- Central Plant
- Fine Arts 200 patio
- Greenhouse
- Learning Resource Center
- PE 100
- Science/Math
- Sciences Building
- Student Services Center
- Village 03
Library Road will be closed on Friday as this issue is addressed.
Updates will be provided as additional information becomes available. Thank you for your patience as we work to resolve these issues.