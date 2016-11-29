Views split on the death of Cuba’s leader Fidel Castro
Fidel Castro was announced dead Friday night at 10:29 p.m. at 90 years old by his brother Raul Castro on a televised Cuban station. Castro is best known as the leader of Cuba who dominated the country’s nation for nearly five decades.
“I say to the people of Cuba, with profound pain I come here to inform our people, our friends of America and the world, that today, 25 November, 2016, at 10:29 pm, died the chief commander of the Cuban revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz,” Raul Castro said.
Before the death of this long-lived chief commander, he was able to see the reestablishment of two nations for diplomatic relations between the United States and Cuba.
Many Cubans have mixed feelings about the death of their leader. Many left devastated by the death while others chanted in the streets with profound glory over the decease.
In Miami, the streets were filled with chaos and excitement from the Cuban community all along the streets of Little Havana. People gathered together, sung and explained how happy they were with the death of the commander in chief.
Many chanted the words “liberated” (freedom) for the hope of future Cuba and their nation.
“This is a celebration, but in a way, not a celebration of a death — but it’s a celebration, hopefully, of a beginning of liberty that we are all waiting for, for many years,” one reveler born in Cuba told CNN.
More than 260,000 cubans left there island between 1965 to 1973 too flee to U.S. according to CNN.
While many Cubans in the states were excited over the death of Castro, others were left crushed.
“The Cuban people are feeling sad because of the loss of our commander in chief Fidel Castro Ruz, and we wish him, wherever he is, that he is blessed, and us Cubans love him,” a young Cuban woman told CNN.
Different memorials were held throughout Cuba on Monday and Tuesday for people to grieve and give respects to their former leader. Jose Marti Revelution Square in Havana hosted a public mass on Tuesday evening.
Castro body was cremated and his funeral will be held Sunday Morning at Santa Ifigenia cemetery in Santiago de Cuba.
By Marcelo Montecino [CC BY-SA 2.0], via Wikimedia Commons