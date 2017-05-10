Town hall with or without Congresswoman Mimi Walters
On Monday at 6:30 pm at Northwood High school in Irvine, California 45th a non-partisan, grass-root organization held a Town Hall for the 45th district without their congresswomen Mimi Walters.
The California 45th group set up this Town Hall for many upset residents that weren’t satisfy with Rep. Walters “tele-town hall” last week. Residents met in Irvine to address Rep. Walters’ positions and votes on key issues of interests to the communities.
Three major topics were discussed with their invited speakers. Discussing on education, immigration and the environment, while giving the residents a chance to voice their feelings.
“We invited Rep. Walters to be the keynote speaker for the town hall,”Kathleen Treseder said, a California 45th Town Hall group spokesperson. “We will be grateful if she accepts. However, the meeting will take place whether or not Rep. Walters is present.”
And it did, with topics discussed like healthcare and Medicare, residents had an opportunity to express their concerns and feelings of Walters’ lack of concern. Although they were missing their main guest, the moderato, Garcia-Ley played audio clips of Walters’ positions on those selected topics. Much of the crowd responded with red cards which meant they disagreed on her position.
Although Rep. Walters was missing, her competitors for the next year were present. Katie Porter, Kia Hamadanchy, and David Min were all in attendee for the town hall.