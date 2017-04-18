Senate votes to raises gas taxes by 12 cents
The California Legislature passed Senate Bill 1 last Thursday, which will raise gasoline taxes by 12 cents, taking effect November 1.
The revenue from the tax increase is expected to generate over $50 billion over the next ten years.
This bill was fought with opposition from Republican senators.
“The State Senate tonight passed yet another tax on hard-working Californians because we continue to fail the people by wasting money on programs we can’t afford,” said Sen. Jeff Stone.
Opponents have also expressed concern that the funds from the taxes will not be used appropriately. The Desert Sun reported that at a rally in Riverside proponents for the passing of the bill insisted that there is an amendment to the state constitution and a new office to track spending that will prevent the misuse of funds.
Sen. Jim Beall, chairman of the Senate Transportation and Housing Committee and the author of S.B. 1, has been working on this bill with other members of state legislature for the past two years.
“We passed a road-funding solution that will not take a dime out of the general fund, preserving revenue for our schools, universities, and human services,” Beall said.
The gas tax in California has not been raised in the last 23 years, which is the cause for such a drastic increase. Gov. Jerry Brown campaigned to get this bill passed, explaining that this 12-cent increase will cost drivers approximately $10 a month extra.
“All of you will realize that what you are paying now in wrecking your car on the roads and what you will save on this measure, it’s a hell of a good deal,” Brown said.
In addition to the gas tax a new vehicle fee and electric cars will now have to pay a $100 registration fee.