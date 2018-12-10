Sam Darnold makes a comeback after second foot injury
After missing three games previously, Sam Darnold returns to the field only to leave once again with another foot trauma.
San Clemente native Sam Darnold started as quarterback in the New York Jets vs. Buffalo Bills game on Sunday after missing three games prior due to his right foot.
On Nov. 4, Darnold strained his right foot in the Miami Dolphins game but continued to play through the game. This game was the worst in his season as he was “sacked four times and hit seven times.”
“He could not pinpoint the cause of the injury or when it happened, saying only that he felt a little “nicked up” after the game,” said Zach Schonburn, writer for The New York Times in his article. “Darnold was sacked four times and hit seven.”
After only a couple of plays in the Bills game, Darnold limped off of the field due to an uncomfortable fall that caused Darnold to get tackled by defensemen on the Bills Trent Murphy.
QB Sam Darnold (foot) is questionable to return. #NYJvsBUF
— New York Jets (@nyjets) December 9, 2018
Darnold missed one offensive play and later returned to play in the last of the first quarter. Josh McCown took Darnold’s place as quarterback and managed to score a field goal because the Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen fumbled and lost the ball.
The amount of injuries by Darnold is questionable for his future as he is “the team’s franchise quarterback of the future.”
“At 3-9 with the season lost, Darnold’s quick return raises an eyebrow, considering he’s the team’s franchise quarterback of the future,” said Nick Shook, Around the NFL writer.
The Jet’s rookie quarterback is expected to play in the next game on Dec. 15 against the Houston Texans.