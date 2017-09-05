Saddleback’s Fall 2017 Club Rush brings in the heat
Saddleback students came rain or shine to this semester’s Involvement Fair, aka Club Rush. Both club recruiters and students powered through the musky 95 degrees that heat up the Student Services Center main quad on Thursday Aug. 31.
”This weather especially under a tent especially is making it hotter and the fact that I’m wearing jeans makes it worse and I am sweating. I do not like this weather. Way way too hot and muggy.” said Noemi Bueno Rojo, who had already spent four hours at the financial aid booth providing information to students.
Saddleback’s Health Center also reported some visits from several students. A nurse there said she couldn’t reveal too much because she had to protect the privacy of her patients. However, she was allowed to confirm that people came to the Health Center because they were having “problems with the heat.”
Despite the heat, Saddleback student Katie Rogerson had stronger motivations to stay and get involved.
“Well, to be honest I was rejected by my dream college last year, and so I think a big part of that was because I wasn’t really involved in any school activities,” said Rogerson. “I had good grades and everything, but yeah I definitely didn’t do enough volunteer work. I didn’t take part in enough clubs. So that’s mainly the whole reason why I’m here and I think I signed up for every single club.”
“I encourage people to come to club rush because you could establish a lot of great friendships, network and you can have a great time being a part of a club or clubs,” said ASG Finance Officer Bret Landen said.
Missed the Club Rush? No worries, there is still plenty of time to sign up. Check out the Saddleback College website to find more information.