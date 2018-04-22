Saddleback’s college fair offers diverse paths for transfer students
College fair caters to all students
Saddleback’s College Fair on April 18 invited students to speak with alumni, counselors and directors of admissions in order to explore programs at UC, State and private campuses. Many universities offer holistic admission approaches to the application process, such as Stanford, Concordia and East London. This allows the college admissions staff to consider the whole applicant, rather than basing it solely upon the numerical data of a GPA or SAT.
Some Cal State Fullerton majors selected by transfer students listed in order of popularity include business administration, psychology, communications, child and adolescent studies and kinesiology. The acceptance rate for transfer students applications resides at 40 percent with an average GPA of 3.2. Students located in the Saddleback community are given preference when applying.
University of California San Diego and Los Angeles focus heavily on GPA, requiring a minimum of a 3.5 GPA. They strongly encourage students to complete major preparation to be considered for acceptance, advised the UCLA alumni. For the Fall 2018 semester students can set up individual appointments with counselor, John Huart of UCSD, to check with transferable credits and grades in order to formulate an academic path.
Chicano/a, Latino/a Access, Success and Empowerment, transfer mentor program supports students in transferring to four-year universities. The program includes guided tours to universities, networking with other students, gaining tutoring assistance and being successful in class. Appointments can be made with CLASE, with assisting transfer students to find internships in conjunction with their major.
“Students have found having a support service on campus has made a big difference,” said Maritza Granados, alumni mentor for CLASE. “With some students being first generation, there are guided workshops for students with their families for transferring to universities of their choice.”
Last year CLASE toured Stanford University where the admissions department has expanded its transfer student acceptance criteria to include those candidates who bring maturity and work experience. The university seeks students who have intellectual vitality who will take full advantage of the resources offered, according to the alumni.
Student evaluations encompass teacher recommendations, extra curricular activities and essays in addition to the GPA. Stanford may cover tuition, room and board for individuals with a family income below $65,000. The university offers 56 undergraduate majors with 70 percent of courses have an average of 19 students per class.
The artist community can choose to head north to the oldest art school in Los Angeles, Otis College of Art and Design. The admissions department accepts a GPA of 2.5 and heavily relies on the strength of a portfolio. Artists must submit 10 to 20 samples of their finest work that reflects the student’s ability in their medium. Five pieces will be drawn from direct observation of the subject for applicants in the digital or photo field.
Students will be able to be diversified, as their major will compliment their minor degree, for instance toy design with child psychology. The Bachelor of Fine Arts program offers communication arts, fine arts, fashion and toy design being one of two BFA majors in the world. Currently 86 percent of students take advantage of institutionalized aid. Fashion design students host shows and the proceeds raised go into student scholarships, as indicated by the outreach counselor, Sheri Chillingworth.
Students can venture to the United Kingdom to the University of East London that offers a degree program in three years in which books are included and scholarships awarded for academic merit. Students can transfer with a minimum GPA of 2.0 and the program accepts US government loans such as GI Bill and FASFA grants.
The university requires units of the major in a specialized field, without the traditional general requirements or an associate degree. In addition to grades, work experience and a personal statement will be considered. The student visa received will allow students to work up to 20 hours per week and 40 hours per week during school holidays.
“The opportunity to live abroad can be such a great opportunity for students returning to the U.S. for jobs after completed their degree,” said Felicia Izaguirre-Werner, regional manager of north american recruitment. “Specialized education, jobs and internships give students a unique background that can separate them apart from others.”
Students pursuing a private option in Orange Country can apply to Concordia University in Irvine. Top majors include business and kinesiology with the requirement of a GPA of 2.3. The university possess an around the world semester for all majors where students will spend three weeks in ten countries such as Croatia, China and Israel. The purpose of the program can be described as assisting families and organizations.
Students can log onto Asisst.org for information on transferring to a UC or CSU institution. For other private school information students can make appointments with a Saddleback counselor or an unscheduled walk-in visit for a short to moderate wait.