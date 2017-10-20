Saddleback Police department search for golf cart thief
A golf cart was stolen from the Saddleback College Athletic Department near the pool at approximately 8 p.m. on Thursday evening. The cart was later recovered on the north side of campus. Video retrieved from the Saddleback security cameras show a white male with shoulder-length, curly brown hair and dark-rimmed glasses driving the cart around campus.
A green Subaru was also seen following the suspect during the incident. The Saddleback College Police Department speculate that the Subaru may be a newer model, possibly an Outback or a Forrester. The car has an oval-shaped sticker on the the left side of the rear window accompanied by two other stickers on the right side.
If you have information about the incident, please contact Saddleback College Police Department at (949) 582-4500 and refer to DR #17-0150.